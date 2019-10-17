'Upbeat' Elgar on Ranchi Test: It's no dead rubber

Cape Town - Proteas opening batsman Dean Elgar believes that the Proteas can come back in the final Test against India despite losing the series 2-0.

India have outplayed the Proteas in all facets of the game and now have the opportunity to whitewash the Proteas in the third and final Test on Saturday in Ranchi.

Elgar acknowledged that the Proteas haven't been playing good cricket, however, he insists that morale is still high in the camp.

"Ja, it's no secret that it's been a challenging tour for us and we haven't played the most consistent cricket but we're trying to keep positive," Elgar said on Thursday.

"It's not doom and gloom for us, we're still upbeat, the morale in the camp is still pretty good.

"We still have one game where we can change quite a lot within the ranks of South African cricket."

Elgar admits that there's more to play for with the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

"Back in the day, there was always a dead-rubber game but with the World Test Championship around we still have points to play for," he said.

"We can still get 40 points by following the processes against India and hopefully getting a win... There's still a lot to play for."

The Proteas are currently on 0 points on the Test Championship table, while India have gained 80 points in the Proteas' three-match Test series thus far.

India are on 200 points table after their 2-0 series win in the West Indies earlier this year.

The third Test gets underway on Saturday, with play starting at 06:00 (SA time).

Compiled by Lynn Butler