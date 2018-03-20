Twitter reacts: Rabada cleared to play at Newlands

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada is available for the third Test against Australia at Newlands and the cricket community has praised the decision.

Rabada had been suspended for two Tests following his 'shoulder brush' with Australian captain Steve Smith in Port Elizabeth.

The original punishment was three ICC demerit points after being found guilty on a Level 2 charge, but Rabada's appeal hearing on Monday was successful and the punishment has now been lessened to a Level 1 charge, meaning that he picks up one demerit point.

That leaves Rabada on six demerit points in total - two away from a two-Test suspension.

The incident with Smith was considered 'soft' by most critics, and the reaction to the news that Rabada was now available to play in Cape Town was welcomed by most.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Well done ICC .. Common sense prevails .. #Rabada — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2018

@OfficialCSA please can we can ensure that @AdvDali_Mpofu has a life time membership to every presidents suite at every cricket ground in the country. #Rabada — paul harris (@paulharris12) March 20, 2018

Fantastic news. @KagisoRabada25 has been found not guilty of the charge and is cleared to play. Looking forward to seeing him charge in at Newlands.Come on @CapeTown let’s get behind the Protea boys. #SAvAus — Vincent Barnes (@VincentBarnes50) March 20, 2018

I reviewed the Rabada & Smith incident about 20 times ...soon after it happened and also a day later. I can honestly say I think this final adjudication is the correct one. — Mike Haysman (@MikeHaysman) March 20, 2018

Kagiso - go and do what you do best - play the game!! https://t.co/1xt2x5IuBG — RSADepMinofSport (@GertCOosthuizen) March 20, 2018

@OfficialCSA So relieved @KagisoRabada25 won his appeal and is cleared to play. ?? — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) March 20, 2018

Everything I hear from a match referee from now on in I will take with a pinch of salt ...total waste of time and money ...QC's , Lawyers ??? What on earth is happening in cricket ? — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) March 20, 2018