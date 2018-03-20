NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Twitter reacts: Rabada cleared to play at Newlands

2018-03-20 11:32
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada is available for the third Test against Australia at Newlands and the cricket community has praised the decision.

Rabada had been suspended for two Tests following his 'shoulder brush' with Australian captain Steve Smith in Port Elizabeth. 

The original punishment was three ICC demerit points after being found guilty on a Level 2 charge, but Rabada's appeal hearing on Monday was successful and the punishment has now been lessened to a Level 1 charge, meaning that he picks up one demerit point. 

That leaves Rabada on six demerit points in total - two away from a two-Test suspension. 

The incident with Smith was considered 'soft' by most critics, and the reaction to the news that Rabada was now available to play in Cape Town was welcomed by most. 

This is how Twitter reacted:

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  cape town  |  cricket
Wagner will put friendships aside on the field

2018-03-20 12:21

