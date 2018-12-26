Twitter quick to praise record-breaker Steyn

Cape Town - Dale Steyn made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in South African Test history on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.



The 35-year-old broke out of a tie with Shaun Pollock at 10:27 during the first morning of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion when he had opener Fakhar Zaman caught in the slips for 12 by Dean Elgar.

It took Steyn to 422 Test wickets, eclipsing Pollock's long-standing record of 421.

Steyn's first Test wicket was England's Marcus Trescothick all the way back in December 2004 and since then he has gone about building a reputation as one of the most destructive fast bowlers Test cricket has ever seen.

At one stage it looked like Steyn would not get to the record given the injury troubles he has endured over the last two years.

Stats guru Andrew Samson highlighted Steyn's injuries when he tweeted that "Steyn took his 400th Test wicket on July 30, 2015. It has taken him 1 245 days get the next 22 wickets to surpass Pollock's record. This is just his ninth Test in that time."

Steyn now sits at No 11 on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket with New Zealand's Richard Hadlee ahead of him in 10th place on 431.

Well done @DaleSteyn62 Well deserved. The work you put in behind closed doors pays off. This is a perfect example.Hopefully many more wickets still lie ahead ?? — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) December 26, 2018

Didn’t waste much time getting to 422 test poles this morning. @7polly7 will be proud there’s no doubt. I asked @DaleSteyn62 if he would love 500 test wickets and he said..Not sure if my body would allow it? Well you look fit, strong and motivated pal so let’s do this?? pic.twitter.com/3PQnesb8Ov — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) December 26, 2018

Dale Steyn took his 400th Test wicket on 30 July 2015. It has taken him 1245 days get the next 22 wickets to go past Shaun Pollock's SA record. This is just his 9th Test in that time. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) December 26, 2018

Special moment ... @DaleSteyn62 hoisted onto the broad shoulders of strike partner @KagisoRabada25 as he finally claims sole occupancy as SA's record Test wicket-taker. 422! — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) December 26, 2018

Dale Steyn, we salute you! What a man, what a player. Fitting that “Simply the best” is playing at Supersport Park, where everything started! Congrats legend @DaleSteyn62 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 26, 2018

WICKET! Take a bow @dalesteyn62 you BEAUTY!!! He’s the leading wicket taker for South Africa. Zaman goes for 12. #ProteaFire #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/uGBiqeKA6z — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 26, 2018

The great Dale Steyn takes his 422nd Test wicket and becomes the highest wicket-taker in Test history for South Africa #SAVPAK #Cricket — InternationalCricketCouncil (@ICC_Crickett) December 26, 2018

Thanks @DaleSteyn62 I was looking for an excuse to drink at 10:30 in the morning. — paul harris (@paulharris12) December 26, 2018

Congrats to the coolest surfing, fishing , skateboarding fast bowler on the planet on becoming the leading wicket taker in Test cricket for South Africa ?????????? Dale Steyn you beauty… https://t.co/GrAIortFaC — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) December 26, 2018

Got a good feeling I’m popping these in the first hour.. so excited for @DaleSteyn62!! #422 pic.twitter.com/ENO5HWoKCC — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) December 26, 2018

@DaleSteyn62 goes to 422 and with that becomes the leading SA Test wicket taker of all time in only 89 Tests, quite remarkably 19 Tests faster than Pollock.Let’s hope he can stay fit for a few more years, let’s be honest, he belongs in the 500 club (for the fast men) #RollsRoyce — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) December 26, 2018