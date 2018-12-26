Twitter quick to praise record-breaker Steyn

Cape Town - Dale Steyn made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in South African Test history on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
The 35-year-old broke out of a tie with Shaun Pollock at 10:27 during the first morning of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at Centurion when he had opener Fakhar Zaman caught in the slips for 12 by Dean Elgar.
It took Steyn to 422 Test wickets, eclipsing Pollock's long-standing record of 421.
Steyn's first Test wicket was England's Marcus Trescothick all the way back in December 2004 and since then he has gone about building a reputation as one of the most destructive fast bowlers Test cricket has ever seen.
At one stage it looked like Steyn would not get to the record given the injury troubles he has endured over the last two years.
Stats guru Andrew Samson highlighted Steyn's injuries when he tweeted that "Steyn took his 400th Test wicket on July 30, 2015. It has taken him 1 245 days get the next 22 wickets to surpass Pollock's record. This is just his ninth Test in that time."
Steyn now sits at No 11 on the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket with New Zealand's Richard Hadlee ahead of him in 10th place on 431.