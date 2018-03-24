Twitter blows up after Bancroft tampering saga

Cape Town - Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft was involved in an alleged ball tampering incident on the third day of the third Test at Newlands on Saturday.

EXPOSED: What’s gone down Oz player’s pants?

Before tea, Bancroft was seen pulling out a mysterious object from his pocket.

On-field umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth approached the Australian opener and when asked, Bancroft decided to pull out a black 'sunglass cloth'.

The umpires decided not to change the ball and Proteas opener Aiden Markram fell shortly after the incident occurred for a well fought 84.

The incident is the latest in a string of controversies to have plagued the series since the first Test in Durban.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Can we talk about this? pic.twitter.com/cmpRrOArgD — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018

Bancroft could have a lot of chaffing tonight ??. Clear #sandpapergate going into the groin! — IG: Beuran_H13 (@Beuran_H13) March 24, 2018

Take it from a woodwork craftsman. That’s 1100 grit yellow. pic.twitter.com/5gDDIGFxGk — IG: Beuran_H13 (@Beuran_H13) March 24, 2018

Hmmmm very interesting.... pretty sure this is not allowed ??#SomethingFishy pic.twitter.com/pDOj21hOfT — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) March 24, 2018

This could be a MASSIVE story in a couple hours!



Oh My Word! ???????? https://t.co/rnkr3slRGa — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018

#SandpaperGate is going to be a monster. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018

Enjoy the rest of your holiday in South Africa @cbancroft4 ??? pic.twitter.com/CTVBxB3ajF — Simon Harmer (@SimonHarmerRSA) March 24, 2018

Mr Bancroft may end up on the Naughty step !!! https://t.co/iKqehMZAqm — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2018

Mr Bancroft is very good at giving humorous press conferences ..... Tonight’s could be a belter !!!!!! #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2018

Absolutely love cricket and love watching mens cricket, but after all that has been said and happened during this Test series - I am not a fan... this DOES NOT happen in Women’s Cricket ?? https://t.co/pWPoCciEAz — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) March 24, 2018

Bud you know nothing in professional sport is done without the consent of your captain and coach... Tough times ahead. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 24, 2018