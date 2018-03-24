NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Twitter blows up after Bancroft tampering saga

2018-03-24 16:33
Cameron Bancroft (AP)
Cape Town - Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft was involved in an alleged ball tampering incident on the third day of the third Test at Newlands on Saturday.

Before tea, Bancroft was seen pulling out a mysterious object from his pocket.

On-field umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth approached the Australian opener and when asked, Bancroft decided to pull out a black 'sunglass cloth'.

The umpires decided not to change the ball and Proteas opener Aiden Markram fell shortly after the incident occurred for a well fought 84.

The incident is the latest in a string of controversies to have plagued the series since the first Test in Durban.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

