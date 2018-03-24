Twitter blows up after Bancroft tampering saga

Cape Town - Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft was involved in an alleged ball tampering incident on the third day of the third Test at Newlands on Saturday.
EXPOSED: What’s gone down Oz player’s pants?
Before tea, Bancroft was seen pulling out a mysterious object from his pocket.
On-field umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth approached the Australian opener and when asked, Bancroft decided to pull out a black 'sunglass cloth'.
The umpires decided not to change the ball and Proteas opener Aiden Markram fell shortly after the incident occurred for a well fought 84.
The incident is the latest in a string of controversies to have plagued the series since the first Test in Durban.
Here's how Twitter reacted: