Time for focus on cricket, says Proteas skipper Faf

Paarl - Proteas captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday called for the focus to be placed on cricket after a week of crisis in the administration of the game in South Africa.

With the start of a Test series against England only 18 days away, Du Plessis said: "There's not much time before the England series, so now it's about putting the focus back on to the team and making sure that the Test team gets all the things that are required for them, or us, to be successful."

The South African captain was speaking after leading his Paarl Rocks team to the top of the table in the Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition, guaranteeing them a home final on December 16.

Du Plessis would not be drawn on the controversies which engulfed Cricket South Africa, which included the withdrawal of a major sponsor, the resignation of three independent directors and the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe.

"It's time for us to look ahead," he said.

"The players have got absolutely nothing to do with what is happening behind the scenes. It's important to separate that from a player point of view."

No selection panel has been appointed and the only coaching staff are interim appointments.

But CSA president Chris Nenzani - who ignored calls for himself and the remaining members of the board to resign - announced on Saturday that former Test captain Graeme Smith was likely to be confirmed as director of cricket by Wednesday.