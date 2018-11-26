Bumper season expected as Proteas set to face Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Cape Town - Tickets have gone on sale for what promises to be an exciting home season of cricket for the Proteas as they face Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“As we prepare for a bumper home season with both Pakistan and Sri Lanka visiting our shores, we can all look forward to a programme of top class international cricket,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe.

“Last season the Proteas international matches were extremely well attended, and, on behalf of the Proteas and CSA, I would like to thank all our fans for their wonderful support.

”Pakistan, who are our guests during the holiday period and the festive season, will be extremely tough opposition that will provide just the test our Proteas need in their build-up to next year’s ICC Men’s World Cup in the British Isles.

“They are currently the No. 1 ranked side in T20 International cricket and the No. 5 ranked side in ODI cricket. Their performances in the latter format include victory in the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy Tournament.

“Their recent results in Test cricket include a series draw away to England earlier this year and a more recent victory over Australia on their neutral home ground.

“In all, our fans can look forward to 5 Test matches, 10 Momentum One-Day Internationals and 6 KFC T20 International matches during our action-packed home summer,” concluded Moroe.

Tickets are on sale at stadiums around the country or www.ticketpros.co.za.

PAKISTAN TOUR TO SA 2018/19

December 19-21: 10h00, Three-day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

December 26-30: 10h00, 1st Test match, SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-7 : 10h30, 2nd Test match, PPC Newlands, Cape Town

January 11-15 : 10h00, 3rd Test match, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

January 19 : 13h00, 1st Momentum ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N)

January 22 : 13h00, 2nd Momentum ODI, Kingsmead, Durban (D/N)

January 25 : 13h00, 3rd Momentum ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

January 27 : 10h00, 4th Momentum ODI, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

January 30 : 13h00, 5th Momentum ODI, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 1 : 18h00, 1st KFC T20 International, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 3 : 14h30, 2nd KFC T20 International, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

February 6 : 18h00, 3rd KFC T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

SRI LANKA TOUR TO SA 2019

February 13-17 : 10h00, 1st Test match, Kingsmead, Durban

February 21-25 : 10h00, 2nd Test match, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

February 28 : 10h00, One-Day tour match v SA Invitation XI, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (Day)

March 3 : 10h00, 1st Momentum ODI, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

March 6 : 13h00, 2nd Momentum ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

March 10 : 10h00, 3rd Momentum ODI, Kingsmead, Durban (Day)

March 13 : 13h00, 4th Momentum ODI, St. George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N)

March 16 : 13h00, 5th Momentum ODI, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

March 19 : 18h00, 1st KFC T20 International, PPC Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

March 22 : 18h00, 2nd KFC T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)

March 24 : 14h30, 3rd KFC T20 International, Bidvest Wanderers Stadium (Day)