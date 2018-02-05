NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

This is our strongest batting lineup - Benkenstein

2018-02-05 21:32
Dale Benkenstein (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas batting coach Dale Benkenstein admitted that South Africa played their strongest batting line-up against India in the second ODI at Centurion.

The Proteas flopped in the middle with the bat and could only muster 118 in 32.2 overs.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took a career-best of 5/22, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3/20 as they bamboozled South Africa who were dismissed for their lowest ever total at home in an ODI.

After India cruised to a nine-wicket victory, Benkenstein revealed how amazed he was over the pace at which the Indian spinners bowled.

"They bowl quite slowly and to be fair in South Africa we don't get a lot of spin. It's always an issue," Benkenstein told reporters on Sunday.

"It's something that I'm trying to introduce in every day practices so that we keep practicing spin. We're very confident against the seamers but it is something that might take a bit of time.

"We were quite amazed at how slow they bowled," said the former SA batsman, who played 23 ODIs for his country.

Benkenstein said that despite their two stalwarts AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis out injured, he believes that the Proteas still played with the best XI at SuperSport Park.

"With AB and Faf out, I really do believe this is the best team that we've got. It's just a matter of the guys actually being as good as they can be and we haven't been near as good as we can be," said Benkenstein.

"Let's make no mistake, today (Sunday) was not a great day for South African cricket and these guys."

The third ODI of the series takes place at Newlands on Wednesday, with the first ball due to be delivered at 13:00.

Fixtures
Wednesday, 07 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 13:00
Saturday, 10 February 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 13:00
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
South Africa v India, Port Elizabeth 13:00
