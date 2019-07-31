Test champs: Proteas join trek into unknown

Cape Town - South
Africa will be among only the fourth pair of horses out of the stalls, as it
were, in the ICC’s maiden edition of the World Test Championship (2019-21)
which begins on Thursday with day one of the time-honoured Ashes at Edgbaston.
Their first
taste of an event that was first approved by the global umbrella body nine
years ago - tellingly tricky, painstaking roots, in other words? - comes when
the first of three demanding Tests in India starts at relatively unfashionable
Visakhapatnam on October 2.
Apart from
the eternally blue-chip, more generously five-Test Ashes combat, Sri Lanka v
New Zealand and West Indies v India (two Tests in each instance) beat the
Proteas out of the calendar blocks.
But that,
nevertheless, won’t remove a strong sense of “we’re all in this together”, as a
creative quest is made to more profoundly secure and maintain public interest
in the Test format despite the plethora of challenges to its wellbeing in the
modern world, with its thirst for more instant forms of gratification.
Given the
essentially cumbersome nature of the five-day beast, no format for the
Championship was ever likely to be perfectly constructed - the proliferation of
Twenty20 leagues across the globe, showing no sign of slowing down, is just one
serious, time-chewing limiter to any grander-scale aspirations.
Indeed, if
you are a South African multisport enthusiast who also keeps a close eye on
Super Rugby in its current much-debated format, you might be tempted to venture
that there’s a sort of artificiality and imbalance to the Test Championship
which somehow brings strong parallels.
Just for one
thing, there’s an absence of an “everybody meets everybody” element in the
first two-year cycle (and that seems unlikely to change, moving ahead): so the
nine participating nations will play six opponents - three home, three away - rather
than the fuller eight, leaving two “bye” countries for each.
That seems
an instant, potential red flag when it comes to credibility, although
logistical realities/constraints will be cited as the key reasoning.
The Proteas
avoid Bangladesh and New Zealand altogether in the first edition, which
coincidentally is the identical situation for their oldest foes, England, whose
one-day international side have just won the latest World Cup.
Just as
questionably, some countries will play notably more Test cricket than others in
each cycle, and if confirmation were even needed that the ICC increasingly,
aggressively favours a “big three” economics-related superpowers (India,
England and Australia) in most global cricket matters these days, it is that
South Africa, more traditionally among them for consistent weight of broad
performance, will play the fewest Test in the first Champs version of the
quartet.
While England
will play an appealing 22, Australia 19 and India 18, the Proteas are curtailed
to a leaner programme of 16 Tests in the period, which culminates in a final
between the best two sides on the table at Lord’s from June 1-14, 2021.
The
tournament has been manufactured in a way, though, to ensure that the same
number of points is available for each series, regardless of length (they can
vary from two to five Tests) so those playing fewer fixtures are not
prejudiced.
It seems the
overwhelming catchphrase is that the Test Champs will finally give “better
context” to bilateral series, linking them to a greater, all-embracing event
and ensuring a league table.
Just how
much cricket enthusiasts come to view that as a more legitimate, inviting
vehicle than the present Test rankings list remains to be seen.
It so
happens – and this may draw a frown among traditionalists - that South Africa’s
first home season in the Champs will also be one of its skinniest for Test
purposes of the entire post-isolation era: curtailed to the single, four-Test
series against the English, although at least it is an attractive one on paper
and should mostly guarantee healthy crowds (both home and likely massed
visiting spectators).
Also
deserving of some scrutiny is the scheduling of the final of the inaugural
2019-21 Test Championship for English soil, even if the “home of cricket”,
Lord’s, is a fitting location in so many respects.
England has
had a major chunk of significant international cricket tournaments in recent
times, including successive Champions Trophies and the recent World Cup.
But London
is also a leading melting pot of expats and cultures from far and wide, so
whoever cracks the first Champs showpiece ought to be ensured of pretty lively
support from the stands, even if England themselves aren’t one of the
participants.
Reminder of the Proteas’ roster in
the first edition of the ICC World Test Championship:
October
2019: Three Tests v India (a)
December
2019: Four Tests v England (h)
July 2020:
Two Tests v West Indies (a)
January
2021: Two Tests v Pakistan (a)
January
2021: Two Tests v Sri Lanka (h)
February
2021: Three Tests v Australia (h)
June 2021:
Possible presence in final, Lord’s
