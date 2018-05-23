NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Tendulkar: AB will definitely be missed

2018-05-23 17:56
AB de Villiers (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers after the South African announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

READ: Gibbs: AB knew his time had arrived

The 'Little Master' - who is followed by over 26 million fans on Twitter and worshipped by many more in India - took to social media to wish De Villiers well on his new chapter.

"Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed, @ABdeVilliers17. My best wishes to you," Tendulkar wrote.

De Villiers has appeared in 114 Tests, 228 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 78 T20 Internationals for the Proteas.

READ: STATS: How does AB's Test, ODI & T20I record stack up?

Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer of all time in both Test matches and ODIs, retired after playing in 200 Tests in which he scored 15 921 runs in 2013.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

5 of AB's most memorable knocks

2018-05-23 16:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett, Willemse and Naas break their silence AB retires from all international cricket Ashwin courageous, sincere: conflict expert What caused Willemse walkout? It doesn't even matter anymore ... Mallett seen leaving CT hospital, heads off on break
'Disappointed' CSA hails ‘all-time great’ AB Whiteley out of Stormers clash, a serious doubt for Bok Tests Illness forces Meintjes out of Giro Sports Minister sticks by statement on Willemse walk-off Kiwi ref for Stormers v Lions derby

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 