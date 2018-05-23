Tendulkar: AB will definitely be missed

Cape Town - Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has paid tribute to former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers after the South African announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

The 'Little Master' - who is followed by over 26 million fans on Twitter and worshipped by many more in India - took to social media to wish De Villiers well on his new chapter.

"Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed, @ABdeVilliers17. My best wishes to you," Tendulkar wrote.

De Villiers has appeared in 114 Tests, 228 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 78 T20 Internationals for the Proteas.

Tendulkar, the highest run-scorer of all time in both Test matches and ODIs, retired after playing in 200 Tests in which he scored 15 921 runs in 2013.