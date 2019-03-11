Tahir says 'emotional' goodbye to ODI cricket in Durban

Cape Town - Proteas spinner Imran Tahir played his last ODI at his home ground, Kingsmead, on Sunday.

Tahir announced last week that he would be retiring from ODI cricket at the end of this year's World Cup in England, meaning that he now has just two ODIs - the 4th and 5th ODIs against Sri Lanka in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town, respectively - left on home soil.

After a lengthy rain delay in Sri Lanka's run chase, Tahir eventually got his hands on the ball on Sunday and he finished with figures of 2/19 in front of his home fans.

It won't go down as one of Tahir's most destructive spells in Proteas colours, but it is clearly one that meant a lot to him.

"Played my last ODI in my home town Durban. Quite an emotional moment for me. Really enjoyed it and lovely to have my family around me," Tahir tweeted after the game.

Skipper Faf du Plessis then also took to Twitter to pay tribute for easily South Africa's best-ever ODI spinner.

"Been a absolute gun for the Proteas my boy," Du Plessis wrote.

"Looking forward to the next few months with you, and ending your career in green and gold on a high."

Played my last ODI in my home town Durban.Quite an emotional moment for me.Really enjoyed it and lovely to have my family around me.Thank you @OfficialCSA #Forever grateful keep the fire burning manne pic.twitter.com/J7oRgE36kj — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) March 10, 2019