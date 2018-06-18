Tahir 'rested' from Proteas ODI squad

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday took the next step in broadening the talent pool for Vision 2019 when it named both the Proteas squad for the ODI series in Sri Lanka as well as the South Africa 'A' squad for the triangular limited overs series against India 'A' and Australia 'A' on the subcontinent.



“Both series are extremely important parts of Vision 2019 as we plan for next year’s ICC World Cup in England and Wales,” commented CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

“We will be facing extremely tough competition in the tri-series in India with both our opponents set to include quite a lot of seasoned international players. This series will be ideal to broaden our talent pool.



“As far as the Proteas squad is concerned we have taken the strategic decision to rest Imran Tahir so that we can get a clearer picture as to who our best second spinner is to back him up at the World Cup,” explained Zondi.

“Imran will be our first-choice spinner at the World Cup but, if we play him against Sri Lanka, it is unlikely that we will be able to play both Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.



“By taking this route, we will be able to play the two of them together. Tabraiz has been the outstanding bowler in franchise white ball cricket this past season. Keshav has been outstanding for us in red ball cricket and we need to give him the opportunity to show us what he can do at international level in the ODI format.”



There are two new caps in Highveld Lions batsman Reeza Hendricks and Titans fast bowler Junior Dala, who have both represented the Proteas in the T20 format. Young Highveld Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder also returns to the squad after missing the previous series against India.



The ODI squad will also do duty in the one-off T20 International match against Sri Lanka.



In addition to the tri-series squad the selectors have also named the South Africa 'A' squad for the two four-day Test matches against India 'A'.



First-time selections at SA 'A' level are Dolphins batsman Sarel Erwee, Highveld Lions batsman Rassie van der Dussen and two young fast bowlers, Mthiwekhaya Nabe of the Cape Cobras and Anrich Nortje of the Warriors.



Chris Morris could not be considered for any of the squads because of injury.



Proteas ODI squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Junior Dala (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)



PROTEAS TOUR TO SRI LANKA 2018



July 4: SA arrive in Sri Lanka

July 7-8: Two-day practice match, P Sara Stadium, Colombo

July 12-16: 1st Test match, Galle

July 20-24: 2nd Test match, Colombo

July 26: One-day warm-up match

July 29: 1st ODI, Dambulla (Day match)

August 1: 2nd ODI, Dambulla (D/N)

August 5: 3rd ODI, Kandy (day match)

August 8: 4th ODI, Kandy (D/N)

August 12: 5th ODI, Colombo (D/N)

August 14: T20 International, Colombo (D/N)



South Africa 'A' one-day squad (to play in triangular against Australia 'A' and India 'A'):

Khaya Zondo (Dolphins, captain), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Sisanda Magala (Warriors), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Rudi Second (Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Malusi Siboto (Highveld Lions)



SA 'A' squad (to play in four-day series against India 'A'):

Khaya Zondo (Dolphins, captain), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Mthiwekhaya Nabe (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions), Malusi Siboto (Highveld Lions), Shaun von Berg (Titans)



SA 'A' TOUR TO INDIA ITINERARY 2018



FOUR-DAY TEST SERIES



July 26: SA A arrives in India

July 30-August 1: three-day practice match, Bangaluru

August 4-7: 1st four-day Test match v India A, Bangaluru

August 10-13: 2nd four-day Test match v India A, Bangaluru



TRI-SERIES



August 17: India A v Australia A, Vijayawada

August 19: SA A v Australia A, Vijayawada

August 21: SA A v India A, Vijayawada

August 23: India A v Australia A, Vijayawada

August 25: SA A v Australia A, Vijayawada

August 27: SA A v India A, Vijayawada

August 29: Final, Vijayawada