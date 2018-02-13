NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Tahir 'humbled' by support after 'racist' incident

2018-02-13 08:29
Imran Tahir (Getty)
Johannesburg - Proteas spinner Imran Tahir has reached out to his supporters after claiming that he was the victim of racial abuse at the Wanderers over the weekend.

Tahir, who did not play in Saturday's fourth ODI against India, claims he was racially abused by members of the Johannesburg crowd. 

A video then surfaced of the 38-year-old confronting members of the crowd after security had asked him to identify the members involved. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) later acknowledged the incident and backed Tahir by saying that "an investigation was ongoing". 

Currently the No 1-ranked bowler in ODI cricket, Tahir took to Twitter on Sunday to thank the public for the support they had given him in an unusually controversial moment. 

Tahir, known for his over-the-top wicket celebrations, said he was "humbled" by the support and that he was a "simple person" who believed in "showing love to everyone".

The fifth ODI takes place in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

