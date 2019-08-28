Tahir continues fine T20 form in England

Cape Town - Proteas ace Imran Tahir continued his fine form in England's Vitality T20 blast while on duty for Surrey on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old, who retired from ODI cricket at the end of this year's World Cup, claimed figures of 4/25 (4) as Surrey cruised to a comfortable six-wicket win over Somerset with three-and-a-half overs to spare.

It wasn't enough to secure Tahir man-of-the-match, though, with that honour going to Australia opener Aaron Finch, who blasted 102* (53) to take Surrey home.

That return leaves Tahir with 19 wickets from 12 matches in the tournament at an economy rate of 8.16, while he is the joint second-highest wicket-taker.

There are two other South Africa bowlers also currently in the top five wicket-takers in this year's competition.

They come in the form of the Kolpak duo of Kent's Hardus Viljoen and Hampshire's Kyle Abbott, who have 18 wickets each.

Batting-wise, the best performing South African is 35-year-old Durbanite Wayne Madsen, who has scored 400 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50 an a strike rate of 149.81.

Tahir, meanwhile, has committed to keep playing T20 cricket for the Proteas with an eye on making the squad for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

