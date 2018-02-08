NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Symcox 'lost for words' after latest Proteas mauling

2018-02-08 10:17
Pat Symcox (File)
Cape Town - Former South Africa spinner Pat Symcox echoed what every national team supporter must've been thinking after the Proteas slumped to another embarrassing defeat against India on Wednesday.

The Proteas, who were on a 17-match unbeaten ODI streak beginning the ongoing series against their subcontinent opponents, have now suffered three consecutive horror defeats.

India won the first ODI in Durban by six wickets, then by nine wickets in a record low for the Proteas in Centurion when they slumped to their lowest ever total in SA (118).

Wednesday's 124-run capitulation at Newlands confirmed the fact the national side are severely lacking in the depth department following injuries to AB de Villiers, skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock.

Symcox, who played 20 Tests and 80 ODIs for South Africa, took to Twitter during the Proteas' innings to simply write: "I am lost for words..."

Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram, whose captaincy has gotten off to the worst possible start, will look to rally his troops ahead of Saturday's 'Pink' ODI at the Wanderers.

The first ball is due to be bowled at 13:00.

