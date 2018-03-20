Suspended CSA officials face disciplinary inquiry

Cape Town – The two Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials who were suspended after posing for a photograph with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks in Port Elizabeth during the second Test between the Proteas and Australia will face a disciplinary inquiry.

Acting CSA CEO Thabang Moroe confirmed to Sport24 on Tuesday that Altaaf Kazi and former Protea Clive Eksteen remained suspended.

An investigation into the incident, Moroe said, was ongoing.

Upon completion of the investigation, both Kazi and Eksteen would sit before CSA’s Disciplinary Committee.

Moroe added that he wanted to get the situation resolved as soon as possible and he was hopeful that all parties concerned would “start the new month knowing where we all stand.”

Kazi had been serving as CSA’s head of communications while Eksteen was the organisation’s marketing manager.

The incident gained traction after the photograph was posted on Twitter.

Following the Durban spat between Quinton de Kock and David Warner, certain members of the PE crowd donned Sonny Bill Williams masks during the PE Test.

This stemmed from the alleged comment that De Kock had directed towards Warner, which reportedly made reference to Candice Warner’s (Warner’s wife) infamous exchange with All Black rugby player Williams back in 2007.