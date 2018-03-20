NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Suspended CSA officials face disciplinary inquiry

2018-03-20 17:04
Sonny Bill Williams (Twitter)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town – The two Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials who were suspended after posing for a photograph with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks in Port Elizabeth during the second Test between the Proteas and Australia will face a disciplinary inquiry.

Acting CSA CEO Thabang Moroe confirmed to Sport24 on Tuesday that Altaaf Kazi and former Protea Clive Eksteen remained suspended.

An investigation into the incident, Moroe said, was ongoing.

Upon completion of the investigation, both Kazi and Eksteen would sit before CSA’s Disciplinary Committee.

Moroe added that he wanted to get the situation resolved as soon as possible and he was hopeful that all parties concerned would “start the new month knowing where we all stand.”

Kazi had been serving as CSA’s head of communications while Eksteen was the organisation’s marketing manager.

The incident gained traction after the photograph was posted on Twitter.

Following the Durban spat between Quinton de Kock and David Warner, certain members of the PE crowd donned Sonny Bill Williams masks during the PE Test.

This stemmed from the alleged comment that De Kock had directed towards Warner, which reportedly made reference to Candice Warner’s (Warner’s wife) infamous exchange with All Black rugby player Williams back in 2007.

Read more on:    csa  |  clive eksteen  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

CSA hopes Rabada drama forces ICC rethink

2018-03-20 15:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rabada cleared, free to play at Newlands Twitter reacts: Rabada cleared to play at Newlands Aussies 'excited' by Rabada ruling Freed Rabada: Viva, sanity returns! Jake White: Willemse is my Bok flyhalf
Aussies 'excited' by Rabada ruling Dyantyi Lions' shining light in early rounds Tweets aside, 'Big Vern' the king of Cape Town Lions name 25-man squad for Argentina trip Bulls to appoint interim president

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 