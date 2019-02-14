NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Stuttering Proteas on course against plucky Lankans

2019-02-14 17:34
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Kingsmead

Durban - The Proteas have not had it all their own way, but they remain on course to beat Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests at Kingsmead. 

At the close of play on day two on Thursday, South Africa were 126/4 in their second innings, giving them a lead of 170 going into day three. 

Skipper Faf du Plessis (25*) and Quinton de Kock (15*) are at the crease for the hosts on a day that saw a total of 13 wickets fall with the bowlers dominant once more.

This Kingsmead wicket is a good one. 

While there is lateral assistance for the seamers, there are no issues over inconsistent bounce and runs are on offer for the batsmen that apply themselves. 

Sri Lanka would have felt good about their chances when they resumed their first innings on 49/1 at the start of the day, but Dale Steyn and the Proteas quicks had other ideas. 

Steyn was the star for the Proteas with figures of 4/48 and any worries over his fitness were extinguished when he bowled 10 overs on the trot after lunch - and 20 in total - in search of his first five-wicket haul since 2016. 

Steyn, Kagiso Rabada (2/48) and Duanne Olivier (1/36) all favoured the short ball in looking to knock over the Sri Lankans, and while there was some resistance from the visitors, they never looked comfortable against that aggressive approach. 

Kusal Perera top-scored with a breezy 51 from 63, but he played one shot too many before finding substitute fielder Zubayr Hamza at deep extra cover off Steyn. 

There was also a brave 32-run stand for the ninth wicket between Kasun Rajitha (12) and Lasith Embuldeniya (24) that was ended by a stunning piece of fielding from Aiden Markram. 

The Proteas opening batsman, fielding at short leg off Rabada, showed incredible reflexes to pounce on and grab a prod from Rajitha before running the stunned batsman out in spectacular fashion. 

Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 191, giving the hosts a handy 44-run lead when they started their second dig after tea. 

Dean Elgar and Markram got the Proteas off to a confident start, with Markram looking to be positive. 

After an encouraging 36-run opening stand, Markram had only himself to blame when he played loosely at a delivery from Kasun Rajitha to edge to second slip and be dismissed for 28 from just 31 balls. 

Hashim Amla's worries then continued when he failed for the second time in the Test, cutting Vishwa Fernando to gully to be sent packing for 16.

Temba Bavuma, so composed in the first innings where he was unluckily run out for 47, then misjudged an attempted sweep off left-arm spinner Embuldeniya to be trapped LBW for 3. 

Elgar, though, bounced back from his first-innings duck and looked to be playing an innings of resilience that has become a familiar sight over the years. 

That was until he got to 35 and came down the track to Embuldeniya, belting the ball back to the left-arm spinner, who took a superb catch off his own bowling. 

At that stage, South Africa were 95/4 with a lead of 139 and Sri Lanka had earned themselves a sniff. 

Du Plessis and De Kock, South Africa's last two specialist batsmen, got through to the end of the day unscathed and if they can get through the first hour on Friday morning, then South Africa should have enough on the board to get the job done.

It will not be easy.

Sri Lanka's seamers have been impressive throughout the Test match and, in the final session on Thursday, Embuldeniya (2/36) was getting purchase and landing the ball in good areas with his spin.

The visitors, against all odds, are still in this. 

Play starts at 10:00 on Friday. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  durban  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams No top WP Rugby jobs for Treu, Div Proteas: Their faltering top five World Cup to cast big shadow over Super Rugby season IAAF denies it will tell court Semenya should be classed as male
S15 to prove SA's rich flyhalf stock: expert In World Cup year, Proteas still eyeing No 1 Test spot Vermeulen, Brits start as Bulls name team to face Stormers Peyper to ref Bulls v Stormers derby Cardiff to pay Sala fee if necessary - report

Fixtures
Thursday, 21 February 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Sunday, 03 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Johannesburg 10:00
Wednesday, 06 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 