NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn’s greatness only more apparent

2019-01-14 10:04
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – Dale Steyn was within a couple of strikes against Pakistan on Monday of becoming the fourth-highest fast bowling Test wicket-taker of all time.

Let that sink in … it mightily deserves to.

His two vital wickets to finally break open the tourists’ second innings in the third Test at the Wanderers on Sunday drew him level with England’s also still active Stuart Broad on 433 scalps.

With South Africa needing seven further wickets on days four and five to bowl out the Pakistanis in their tough pursuit of a target of 381 (from 153 for three), who would bet against Steyn being among the Proteas’ seamers to get stuck in again?

At the time of writing, just ahead of the start of play, one more strike takes him above Broad; two would lift him above the long-retired Indian Kapil Dev, currently on 434 (average 29.64).

So once he has advanced to 435 or beyond, he automatically becomes the fourth most prolific pace-bowling wicket-taker in history … only behind James Anderson (England, 565), Glenn McGrath (Australia, 563) and Courtney Walsh (West Indies, 519).

At the same time, he would become the seventh most productive of all types of bowlers: the Test list is headed by a trio of spinners in Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka, 800), Shane Warne (Australia, 708) and Anil Kumble (India, 619).

The Phalaborwa Express may, admittedly, remain in a ding-dong battle on his section of the illustrious table with Broad for a fair while yet – especially as the lanky Englishman is about to participate in his country’s series in the Caribbean and Anderson, too, should only keep adding to his enormous tally there.

But both of those two have played many more Tests than Steyn: Anderson 145, and Broad 124. The South African’s average after his own more modest 91 caps (including the ongoing Bullring one) is 22.72, considerably superior to both Anderson (26.98) and Broad (29.04).

Anderson is a year older than Steyn at 36, so his career – like the Proteas man -- cannot be too far from conclusion, though Broad has the advantage on both of being a rather younger 32.

England also traditionally play a higher annual volume of Tests than South Africa do, something else that should work in Broad’s favour further down the line.

That said, Steyn is not going to slip too significantly down the international wicket-grabbing table in the foreseeable future.

Certainly when it comes to pace/seam bowlers, both Steyn and Broad have a massive cushion over any current pace rivals as things stand.

Beneath a plethora of retired legends, and in distant 37th on the overall Test wickets list, is India’s Ishant Sharma: the beanpole, aged 30, has bagged 267 scalps at 34.28, and has an awful lot of work to do yet if he is to get to Steyn/Broad territory.

There are high hopes in South Africa, of course, for someone like Kagiso Rabada, the rising gem who already sports (at 23 years old) 165 wickets at a sublime 21.62 in 35 Test matches.

But he is operating in an era when Test cricket is increasingly challenged for both attention and rostering purposes by limited-overs tournaments, both of the 50-overs and Twenty20 variety.

Modern players have workloads across the formats like never before, and injuries are likely to become only more commonplace among quickies unless they are properly managed - which is not always guaranteed.

It may be better, like Steyn, Broad and others, to have their Test wickets already safely in the bank?

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies Sale Sharks circle around 5 Springboks Dakar driver excluded after colliding with SA spectator The day 'Chippa' Masinga scored a 9 minute hat-trick Proteas: ‘Old firm’ fires at perfect time
Amla, Olivier keep Proteas in front at Wanderers Pirates held to goalless draw in Zimbabwe Murray retirement a shock for Federer, Djokovic Hank McGregor starts Surfski Series with a bang Aussies draw first blood in ODI series against India

Fixtures
Saturday, 19 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Port Elizabeth 13:00
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 