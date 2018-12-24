NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn set to rocket up all-time Test wicket-taker list

2018-12-24 17:45
Dale Steyn (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas speedster Dale Steyn could be mere hours away from writing his name into the South African cricketing history books.

READ: Dale Steyn on the cusp of South African history

As of Christmas eve 2018, the 35-year-old Steyn is tied with fellow Proteas legend Shaun Pollock on 421 Test wickets.

That could all change come Boxing Day and the first Test against the visiting Pakistan team in Centurion.

It would take a brave man to bet against Steyn picking up at least one wicket at SuperSport Park to break out of that tie with Pollock.

It's taken Steyn 88 Tests to reach that mark. It took Pollock 108.

But where do Steyn - and Pollock for that matter - rank in the list of all-time leading Test wicket-takers?

The answer?

In a tie for 11th.

There's a log-jam immediately above Steyn in the list and "only" 14 more scalps will see him jump all the way to seventh in the rankings.

That's an entirely feasible prospect one would think in the upcoming three Tests against Pakistan and the two that will follow thereafter against Sri Lanka in February - also on SA soil.

The first ball at SuperSport Park on Wednesday, December 26 is due to be bowled at 10:00.

All-time leading Test wicket-takers:

1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800

2. Shane Warne (Australia) - 708

3. Anil Kumble (India) - 619

4. James Anderson (England) - 565

5. Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563

6. Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 519

7. Kapil Dev (India) - 434

T8. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - 433

T8. Stuart Broad (England) - 433

10. Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 431

T11. Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 421

T11. Dale Steyn (South Africa) - 421

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Jean-Luc du Preez delivers horror cleanout Wanderers confirms capture of SA's top groundsman Donald: Steyn deserves record in front of home crowd Willie stays a Wasp as Bulls fail to sign star fullback Is Schalk Burger the greatest Springbok of all time?
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 