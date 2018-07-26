Steyn set to retire from ODIs after 2019 CWC

Cape Town - Star Proteas bowler Dale Steyn has hinted that he may retire from limited overs cricket after the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

The 35-year-old spoke at a GoPro promotional event in Mumbai on Thursday on his future.

"I will be trying to get to that World Cup (in England). But after the World Cup, I don't see myself playing white ball cricket for South Africa. By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40," Steyn said, as quoted by Times of India.

Steyn is the nation's seventh most prolific wicket-taker (180) in ODIs, but hasn't represented the Proteas in one-day cricket since 2016.

Steyn, who was not selected in the Proteas' ODI squad against Sri Lanka, hopes that his ODI experience - he has played 116 matches for South Africa - will earn him a place in Ottis Gibson's World Cup squad.

"If you look at the (SA) batting line-up, our top six have played 1 000 games, but lower half - from eight to eleven who are currently playing - not even 150 games. You need to draw on experience," said Steyn.

"I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help with me just being there."

However, the Proteas fast bowler revealed that he would love to continue to play Test cricket after 2019 showpiece.

"When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible," he said.

In the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Steyn only picked up two wickets.

He tied Shaun Pollock as the Proteas' leading Test wicket-taker on 421 dismissals in the first Test last week in Galle.

The speedster from Phalaborwa requires one more wicket to surpass Pollock.

The Proteas kick-off their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 30.