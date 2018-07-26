NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn set to retire from ODIs after 2019 CWC

2018-07-26 20:02
Dale Steyn (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Star Proteas bowler Dale Steyn has hinted that he may retire from limited overs cricket after the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

The 35-year-old spoke at a GoPro promotional event in Mumbai on Thursday on his future.

"I will be trying to get to that World Cup (in England). But after the World Cup, I don't see myself playing white ball cricket for South Africa. By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40," Steyn said, as quoted by Times of India.

Steyn is the nation's seventh most prolific wicket-taker (180) in ODIs, but hasn't represented the Proteas in one-day cricket since 2016.

Steyn, who was not selected in the Proteas' ODI squad against Sri Lanka, hopes that his ODI experience - he has played 116 matches for South Africa - will earn him a place in Ottis Gibson's World Cup squad.

"If you look at the (SA) batting line-up, our top six have played 1 000 games, but lower half - from eight to eleven who are currently playing - not even 150 games. You need to draw on experience," said Steyn.

"I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help with me just being there."

However, the Proteas fast bowler revealed that he would love to continue to play Test cricket after 2019 showpiece.

"When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible," he said.

READ: Faf: 'Frustrated' Steyn will come back with a bang

In the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Steyn only picked up two wickets.

He tied Shaun Pollock as the Proteas' leading Test wicket-taker on 421 dismissals in the first Test last week in Galle.

The speedster from Phalaborwa requires one more wicket to surpass Pollock.

The Proteas kick-off their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 30.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vaughan leads backlash over Rashid's recall

2018-07-26 19:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions without star loosie for semi-final WP bosses hopeful Treu issue will be resolved Ajax CT withdraw application to halt start of season Rassie adds 8 Sharks to Bok training squad France's Pavard wins World Cup goal of the tournament
WP bosses hopeful Treu issue will be resolved Wakefield hits back at Krige in open letter Johan Goosen harbours RWC ambitions Cape drought forces WP premier league changes ATP changes will boost hopes of SA youngsters

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 