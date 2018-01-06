Steyn leaves field, sent for scans

Cape Town - Proteas speedster Dale Steyn has injured his left heel and has been sent for scans during the first Test against India at Newlands.

Playing in his first Test since November 2016, the 34-year-old left the field in the final over before the tea break on Saturday.

Steyn had bowled three balls of his 18th over, and he leaves with figures of 2/51 on his return.

There had been concerns in the build-up to the match over Steyn's fitness, given how few overs he has bowled in first-class cricket during his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury he picked up back in 2016.

The initial signs in this Test had been encouraging and when Steyn picked up his second wicket on Saturday, he took his overall Test tally to 419 and now needs just three more to become South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in the format.