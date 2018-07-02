NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn greatest fast bowler SA has produced - Donald

2018-07-02 21:04
Dale Steyn (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald says that there is no doubt in his mind that Dale Steyn is the best fast bowler South Africa has ever produced.

Nicknamed 'White Lightning', Donald is considered as one of the Proteas' most successful pace bowlers after playing 72 Tests and taking 330 Test wickets.

The former Proteas bowling coach believes that Steyn has surpassed him when it comes to being known as the "best fast bowler" for South Africa.

"I'm just in admiration of his consistency and that's how you judge champion fast bowlers. You look at his strike-rate, his passion for the game, his hunger to be a champion bowler and to lead from the front," said Donald, as quoted by SkySports.

Donald, who is Kent's assistant coach, was speaking at the Royal London One Day Cup final between Kent and Hampshire on Saturday at Lord's.

"That's what sets him apart from (everyone). He is unequivocally the best fast bowler South Africa has ever produced," said Donald.

"I just hope he stays fit."

Hampshire cruised to a 61-run victory after former Proteas batsman Rilee Rossouw smashed 125 off 114 balls to help his side to 330 for 7.

Steyn took one for 56 in his nine overs to help his side lift up the One Day Cup title.

Steyn will be hoping to play his first international match since the first Test against India at Newlands in January on the Proteas upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old has taken 419 wickets in his 86 Tests to date and requires just two more scalps in order to pass Shaun Pollock as South Africa's leading all-time Test bowler.

The first Test starts on July 12 in Galle.

