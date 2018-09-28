NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn gets Cricket World Cup bid under way

2018-09-28 16:01
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Related Links

Kimberley - Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn's challenge for a place in South Africa's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad gets under way with a three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe, starting at the Diamond Oval on Sunday.

READ - CSA’s summer: Real threat of ‘perfect storm’

Steyn, 35, has not played in one-day internationals since October 2016. He has been plagued by injuries but is fresh from a stint with English county Hampshire, taking 20 wickets in five first-class matches. "It was good to go over and play there, be on the park consistently," he said.

His ability to stay fit is a key factor for coach Ottis Gibson. "Once Dale is fit, to me he's still one of the best two bowlers in the country. He's gone away and proven his fitness, so we'll see how he goes in the next couple of games," said Gibson.

Steyn said he was ready to compete for his place. "Having played my last game only two weeks ago for Hampshire I feel like I'm going, I'm flying. But white-ball is a whole new challenge. I've been playing red-ball in the UK."

Gibson said the series against Zimbabwe and three matches in Australia in October and November would be crucial for players trying to stake a claim for the World Cup in England. He said the selectors would be looking to pick a probable World Cup squad for home series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka early next year.

"There will be less and less opportunities going forward, so you have to make every opportunity you get count," said Gibson.

With captain Faf du Plessis and leading batsman Hashim Amla injured, and likely first-choice players David Miller and Quinton de Kock rested, fringe one-day batsmen such as Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Khaya Zondo and uncapped Christiaan Jonker will want to cash in against modest opposition.

The Zimbabweans found themselves in the cricketing wilderness when they failed to advance from a World Cup qualifying tournament in their own country in March.

That failure led to a purge of Zimbabwe's entire coaching staff and the sacking of Graeme Cremer as captain. Cremer is unavailable because of a knee injury while all-rounder Sikandar Raza was not selected because of a dispute with Zimbabwe Cricket, which has subsequently been resolved.

Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams are back in the side after being unavailable for recent series because of unpaid salaries.

Squads:

South Africa: JP Duminy (captain), Hashim Amla, Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Ryan Murray (wkt), Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

Fixtures:

September 30

First one-day international, Kimberley

October 3

Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

October 6

Third one-day international, Paarl

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Patience key as Australia seek to end Asian woes - Paine

2018-09-28 16:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks get a touch of 'Skinstad' back Koepka injures fan with errant tee shot at Ryder Cup Pumas star wishes Boks didn't beat All Blacks As it happened: Ryder Cup - Day 1 Boks desperate to avoid being one-Test wonders
CSA’s summer: Real threat of ‘perfect storm’ Greg Clark chats to Sport24 Banyana Banyana into top 50 in latest FIFA rankings Serena pulls plug on China Open, season looks over HBO throws in towel on live boxing coverage

Fixtures
Sunday, 30 September 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, , Kimberley 10:00
Wednesday, 03 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, , Bloemfontein 11:00
Saturday, 06 October 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe, Paarl 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 