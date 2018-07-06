NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn could play against Sri Lanka

2018-07-06 21:01
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Colombo - Injury-prone Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn appears fit and could play in the first Test against hosts Sri Lanka, skipper Faf du Plessis said Friday.

The 35-year-old was impressive in the nets and was included in the squad for the Test match starting in Galle on Thursday, Du Plessis said in Colombo.

"He is back for the squad. He looks really good in the nets. Its about getting his fitness levels back up to where we need them to be for Test cricket," he said adding that he was likely to play.

Steyn needs just three more scalps to break Shaun Pollock's record as South Africa's highest Test wicket taker.

South Africa plays two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle from July 12 and the second in Colombo from July 20.

Steyn, 35, has missed 27 of South Africa's most recent 32 Test matches.

He has been plagued by groin, shoulder and heel problems and was unable to complete the most recent tests he started, against Australia in November 2016 and India in January this year.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans), Shaun von Berg (Titans) 

PROTEAS TOUR TO SRI LANKA: 

July 7-8: Two-day practice match, P Sara Stadium, Colombo

July 12-16: 1st Test match, Galle

July 20-24: 2nd Test match, Colombo

July 26: One-day warm-up match

July 29: 1st ODI, Dambulla (Day match)

August 1: 2nd ODI, Dambulla (D/N)

August 5: 3rd ODI, Kandy (day match)

August 8: 4th ODI, Kandy (D/N)

August 12: 5th ODI, Colombo (D/N)

August 14: T20 International, Colombo (D/N)

