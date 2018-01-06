NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn blow may not change SA method

2018-01-06 21:07
South Africa's Chris Morris, centre, celebrates with team-mates (AP).
Related Links

Rob Houwing - Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - South Africa, even with the cruel Dale Steyn setback, may well have set out their strategic stall for the remainder of the three-Test series against India.

The chances have probably only increased  despite the first contest at Newlands remaining a little short of halfway through - that the Proteas will wish to field a quartet of pace bowlers at both looming Highveld venues, SuperSport Park and the Wanderers respectively.

Naturally the revelation late on day two on Saturday that veteran speedster Steyn has an injured heel and is almost certainly side-lined for the rest of the series will be taken strenuously into account as the combat moves onward.

But didn’t we see enough evidence in India’s first innings at Newlands to suggest that “four quicks” is the likeliest way to undo the team atop the world’s rankings over the course of the next few weeks? I would argue in the affirmative.

Thanks to the admirable combination of enterprise and talent from No 7 batsman Hardik Pandya, India were able to stay at the races, as they say, on the still engrossing but slightly less high-octane second day’s play.

Yet only just: Pandya’s 93, in only his fourth Test match and first away from the Subcontinent, accounted for almost 45 percent of his team’s runs in their first innings of 209.

Bear in mind also that India’s first-knock deficit remained a significant 77 runs - and even more pertinently that, between India’s top six, only a grand total of 71 runs were accumulated.

And this on a surface that had given up a fair bit of its first-day sting.

Indeed, had Pandya been sent packing by a reasonably routine catch in the cordon - Dean Elgar the erring figure - on 15, the Indian total might well have had an altogether sorrier combined look to it.

It is exactly that statistical information, plus no lack of visible evidence in play itself, that should have stiffened the resolve of head coach Ottis Gibson and his lieutenants to stick to a quartet of pace options at usually bounce-friendly Centurion and then Johannesburg.

Put it this way: a Proteas victory at Newlands should help convince them to retain the status quo in team composition, whilst if India come from their currently disadvantageous position to prevail themselves in the first Test – which has heaps of time still for a result – the host nation will only be under deeper pressure to ensure they can do the 20-wickets task at SuperSport Park.

Things went just a little ragged both on the bowling and fielding front for SA toward the end of the Indian innings, which had once tottered on 92 for seven, but in the period in which they dismantled the cream of the Indian batting, the relentless pressure applied by all of Steyn, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel was massively instrumental in that stranglehold.

Someone like Rabada, for example, was really freed up to “let it go” and did so quite venomously at times, at one stage bowling three or four deliveries on the trot at more than 145km/h and showing a zeal for rapping fingers, midriffs or ribs, into the bargain.

Yes, Steyn’s infuriating new injury - at least a long way on the anatomy from his much-monitored right shoulder, which seems to be doing just fine - forces a personnel rethink.

In some ways now, we will also a see an unexpected, fresh trial for a three-seamer approach in the pivotal Indian second knock at Newlands.

But unless the tourists roll over notably limply in pursuit of whatever target they are set (SA boast a lead of 142 with eight wickets to play with) the remaining trio of Proteas quicks may have to put in some relatively back-bending work at the tail-end of this Test.

There is then a fairly fast turnaround to the second Test next Saturday, so that workload factor will have to taken into the selection discussion.

Just as he was getting into a groove so promisingly, Steyn kicking his heels during the Centurion clash - or should I say gingerly nursing at least one of them? - is inconvenient to the say the least.

But with someone like Chris Morris ready and eager for fresh duty within the current squad mix, and an exciting bolter like 21-year-old Lungi Ngidi just on the outside as things stand, the go-for-the-jugular approach may very well not be binned …

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  chris morris  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Australia v England, 5th Test - Day 4

2018-01-06 23:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dale Steyn back with a bang on Test return! Steyn ruled out of Newlands Test, probably series Steyn leaves field, sent for scans Steyn-less Proteas well placed at Newlands Dropping Bavuma 'tough', but sensible
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:30
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 