Proteas

Injury woes for Proteas ahead of Aussie Test

2018-02-20 11:35
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Proteas, limping towards the end of their struggles against India, have numerous injury concerns ahead of the first Test against Australia in Durban on March 1. 

While AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock are expected to have recovered from their respective setbacks in time for the Kingsmead Test, there are still doubts over the availability of skipper Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis has been out with an injured index finger since the first ODI against India, and while Proteas management is hopeful that he will be ready to lead the side against the Aussies, the medical team is not certain at this stage. 

The news on Dale Steyn is even worse. 

According to Cricinfo, Steyn is likely to miss the first two Tests, leaving him available for Cape Town and Johannesburg. 

Bavuma, meanwhile, also has a broken finger and could only be expected to be available for the second Test in Port Elizabeth. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  temba bavuma  |  dale steyn  |  cricket
