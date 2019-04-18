NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn backs South Africa to end World Cup jinx

2019-04-18 11:30
dale steyn
Dale Steyn (AP)
Related Links

New Delhi - South Africa's veteran paceman Dale Steyn is confident his side can end their Cricket World Cup jinx and get to the final - with "a bit of luck".

The Proteas have always been among the world's top cricket teams but have never got past the semi-final hurdle - losing four times.

With the Faf du Plessis-led side winning 11 of their last 13 one-day series, Steyn believes the South Africans can lift the trophy at the tournament in England and Wales starting on May 30.

"We're going with good expectations," Steyn, who has joined Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, told reporters. 

"If you're not going to the World Cup expecting to win, then you probably shouldn't go. But I'm not going to lie, we have some fantastic players," said Steyn, 35.

Du Plessis and spinner Imran Tahir, who play for Chennai Super Kings and speedster Kagiso Rabada with the Delhi Capitals are enjoying good form in the Twenty20 tournament.

Steyn, who is hoping to make South Africa's World Cup squad, singled out Rabada for special praise. 

Rabada is currently the top ranked bowler in the IPL with 17 wickets followed by fellow South African Tahir on 15. 

"He's been bowling exceptionally well. Kagiso is a wunderkind. Just hope he continues that kind of form." said Steyn.

"We are led by Faf, who has been in fantastic form lately. And in the Indian Premier League, Imran Tahir has been right up there in terms of wickets," said Steyn, who joined Bangalore as a replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"From Quinton de Kock all the way down to number 11, they're all match-winners," he said. 

"We just need to go there and hope (for) a bit of luck - weather, a missed no-ball - goes your way, and you could win the tournament."

Steyn, who has 196 wickets from 125 ODI matches, said team rankings would be of little significance in the tournament. South Africa, ranked fourth, take on top-ranked England at The Oval in the opening game.

"I think you really need to take rankings and throw it out of the window," he said.

"I don't even know what ranking West Indies have, and they just beat England. Australia were losing, and then they've started winning again," he added.

Read more on:    proteas  |  cwc 2019  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CWC squad: 6 Proteas who will be holding their breath Tennis great Court leaps to Folau's defence Outrage as Two Oceans won't be screened on TV Should Amla go to CWC? What SA fans say ... 'It's cruel': Guardiola misery as City crash out
Marx-less Lions: Bok rotations still baffle Klusener on Amla: He has to go to World Cup Argentinian referee for Good Friday clash at Kings Park Lions blow as Skosan returns to SA to be with father Junior Boks brace for biggest test of 2019

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 