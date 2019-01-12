NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Steyn allays fears over shoulder issue

2019-01-12 20:00
Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas speedster Dale Steyn has allayed fears that his latest shoulder issue is serious.

Steyn left the field temporarily on Day 2 of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday.

He was seen holding his right shoulder, the same shoulder he injured seriously in 2016 to leave him sidelined for more than a year.

Steyn returned to the field and bowled again and was unlucky not to take a wicket as he saw three of the four dropped South African catches go down off his bowling.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter soon after the day’s play on Saturday insisting that the injury was not serious.

"Strong as bull bud," he responded to a concerned fan.

Pakistan were bowled out for 185 in their first innings and at the end of the day’s play, the hosts were 135 for five in their second innings, a lead of 212 runs.

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  dale steyn  |  cricket

 

