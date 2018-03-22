Steyn all but ruled out of final Wanderers Test

Cape Town - Proteas speed demon Dale Steyn will, in all likelihood, have to wait until the August away series against Sri Lanka to become South Africa's leading all-time Test wicket-taker.

That's the reality for the 34-year-old South African great after he was ruled out of the fourth and final Test against Australia, starting at the Wanderers on Friday, March 30.

Steyn was due to test his troublesome shoulder injury in the Titans' final Sunfoil Series clash against the Knights at SuperSport Park in Centurion - which was due to start on Thursday, but was washed out due to rain - but instead was an interested spectator on Day 1 of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

Steyn, spotted in the stands, sportingly donned the Proteas shirt of team-mate at both national level and at the Titans, Morne Morkel, who is playing in his final Test series before calling time on his career.

Steyn congratulated opener Dean Elgar on his century (121 not out at stumps), but his Twitter followers would sadly have been out of pocket had they heeded the 86-Test veteran's advice to "bet your last dollar" on AB de Villiers also reaching the three-figure mark after De Villiers fell for 64.

Steyn, currently on 419 Test scalps, needs two more victims to tie Shaun Pollock as the all-time leading Proteas Test wicket-taker.