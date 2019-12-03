NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Standard Bank 'reasonably satisfied' after CSA meeting

2019-12-03 16:41
Thabang Moroe (Gallo)
Cape Town - Standard Bank, title sponsor of the Proteas Test and ODI teams, is "reasonably satisfied" following an urgent meeting with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday night.

READ: Ducks in row - The gulf between CSA and ECB

The cricket governing body has come under fire in recent times for its handling of several matters and the issue reached boiling point over the weekend when the accreditation of five prominent cricket writers was withdrawn.

Via a press statement released on Tuesday, the banking giant said it had conducted a "productive meeting with Cricket South Africa amid reported governance and conduct challenges that have tarnished the image of cricket in South Africa"

At the meeting, CSA assured Standard Bank that it would urgently take the South African public into its confidence about the state of governance at the cricket governing body. 

At the meeting, Standard Bank expressed its displeasure at the "unsatisfactory manner in which CSA had engaged some of its stakeholders on the reported governance issues"

"As a major sponsor of cricket in South Africa, we believe that we should have been afforded the courtesy to be kept abreast of these developments within CSA, and not to hear about them from the media in the unfortunate manner that we did," commented Thulani Sibeko, Standard Bank Group Chief Marketing Officer. 

The press statement continued: "Standard Bank acknowledged CSA’s undertaking to urgently implement remedial actions to address stakeholder concerns, including the unacceptable manner in which it treated members of the media."

CSA, meanwhile, rescheduled this Tuesday's planned Media Briefing until Saturday afternoon with CSA CEO Thabang Moroe and president Chris Nenzani in attendance.

The postponement has become necessary as there will be a Board meeting on Saturday at which important decisions will be made.

At the meeting CSA is set to provide an update on the issues currently affecting the local cricket fraternity.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Following the Proteas' dire tour of India, how will their 4-Test series against England pan out?

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
