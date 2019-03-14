NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Sri Lanka recall coach ahead of Proteas T20 series

2019-03-14 14:55
Chandika Hathurusingha (Getty Images)
Colombo - Sri Lanka on Thursday recalled head coach Chandika Hathurusingha ahead of a three-match T20 series in South Africa amid reports of tensions with several players.

Sri Lanka play the first T20 against the hosts on Tuesday in Cape Town, but Hathurusingha will return home after the fifth and final ODI on Saturday, the Sri Lankan board said.

Despite reports about ructions within the Sri Lankan camp, the board said in a statement that the recall was to discuss the team's preparations for the World Cup starting at the end of May in England and Wales.

"(Fielding coach) Steve Rixon will be the acting Head Coach of the National team during the T20 Series in South Africa," Sri Lanka Cricket said.

South Africa has a 4-0 lead in the five-match ODI series, but the tourists won two Test matches last month.

Hathurusingha was stripped of his team selection responsibilities, in January, underscoring tensions within the team and its management.

 

