Spin wizard Tahir named T20 Man of the Series

Cape Town - Imran Tahir was named Man of the Series on the strength of his brilliant five-wicket haul in the opening match of the T20 International Series after the final match between the Proteas and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday afternoon was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Torrential rain during the night that carried through into today made any thought of play impossible.
Tahir took 5/23, the joint second-best performance by a Protea in this format, in the opening match at Buffalo Park last Tuesday evening.
After the Willowmoore Park washout, the Proteas won the series by a 2-0 margin.
Their next assignment is their limited overs tour to Australia that starts at the end of this month.
PROTEAS TOUR TO AUSTRALIA 2018
October 31: Prime Minister’s XI, Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N)
November 4: 1st ODI, Perth (D/N)
November 9: 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (D/N)
November 11: 3rd ODI, Hobart (D/N)
November 14: T20 Tour match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (Day)
November 17: T20 International, Gold Coast (Night)