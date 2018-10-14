NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Spin wizard Tahir named T20 Man of the Series

2018-10-14 19:25
Imran Tahir (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Imran Tahir was named Man of the Series on the strength of his brilliant five-wicket haul in the opening match of the T20 International Series after the final match between the Proteas and Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park on Sunday afternoon was abandoned without a ball being bowled. 

Torrential rain during the night that carried through into today made any thought of play impossible.

Tahir took 5/23, the joint second-best performance by a Protea in this format, in the opening match at Buffalo Park last Tuesday evening.

After the Willowmoore Park washout, the Proteas won the series by a 2-0 margin.

Their next assignment is their limited overs tour to Australia that starts at the end of this month.

PROTEAS TOUR TO AUSTRALIA 2018

October 31: Prime Minister’s XI, Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N)

November 4: 1st ODI, Perth (D/N)

November 9:  2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (D/N)

November 11: 3rd ODI, Hobart (D/N)

November 14: T20 Tour match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (Day)

November 17: T20 International, Gold Coast (Night)

