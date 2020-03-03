South Africa to host 2022 Women's T20 World Cup

Cape Town - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that South Africa will host the Women's T20 World Cup in 2022.

The ICC confirmed the news on their Twitter account on Tuesday.



This will be the first time South Africa will host a senior ICC event since the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup.

The Proteas women will automatically qualify for the tournament as hosts while the seven highest-ranked countries in the ICC Women's T20 team rankings - as of November 30, 2021 - will also automatically qualify.

Two teams will be confirmed at the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk and her side have booked their ticket to the semi-finals.

South Africa are currently unbeaten in the tournament thus far with three wins from three games.

The Proteas women are scheduled to play the West Indies on Tuesday morning with the outcome set to determine who they will play in the semi-finals.



If South Africa win or the match is abandoned, they will finish on top of their group and play hosts Australia on Thursday. A loss would mean the Proteas will face India in their semi-final, also on Thursday.



The next Women's #T20WorldCup will be held in South Africa in 2022.



Here's how the teams can qualify ?? pic.twitter.com/ihe3vyk8ot — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2020

- Compiled by Lynn Butler