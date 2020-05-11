NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Somerset cancel Philander deal as virus delays season

2020-05-11 20:08
Vernon Philander
Vernon Philander (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Somerset have cancelled their deal with former Proteas seam bowler Vernon Philander by mutual agreement after the English county season was delayed because of the coronavirus.

Philander played his last Test in January and was set to feature for Somerset after signing a Kolpak deal with the club, located in southwest England.

Under such deals cricketers are not classed as overseas players.

However, cricket in England is currently postponed until at least 1 July because of the health crisis, with no guarantee that matches will be played at all this season.

Philander, who took 224 wickets in 64 Tests for South Africa, has therefore consented to the termination of his deal.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry left the door open for the 34-year-old, who played for the county in 2012, to return to Taunton in the future.

"These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all counties with no cricket until at least 1 July and the likelihood of a condensed and truncated season," Hurry said on Monday.

"It was such an exciting prospect to visualise Vernon returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground, but given the current uncertainty the cancellation of his contract was a prudent and sensible decision."

Read more on:    proteas  |  vernon philander  |  coronavirus  |  kolpak  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ewie Cronje, father of Hansie Cronje, dies UNPOPULAR OPINION | Bavuma must decline Proteas Test captaincy, if offered Irish legend slams SA PRO14 sides as 'waste of time' Ackermann could leave England for job in Japan IT'S ON! Dates confirmed for NZ's 'Super Rugby Aotearoa'
AB 'desperate' to play for Proteas again Pirates' Palacios outlines measures to bring back the PSL Springboks will face worthy All Blacks leader in Cane Strict safety protocols as NZ get back to rucking - as the rest of the world watches Buchanan: Chiefs should win the league

Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 