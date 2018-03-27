NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

BREAKING: Smith, Warner and Bancroft sent home amid ball-tampering scandal

2018-03-27 19:28
David Warner and Steve Smith (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home from the tour of South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge, team management said on Tuesday.

Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, will all return home.

"I understand and share the anger and disappointment of Australian fans," Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland said at a press conference in Johannesburg.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, I want to apologise to all Australians that these events have taken place, especially to all the kids."

Further sanctions are expected to be announced within the next 24 hours, Sutherland said.

Smith has already been suspended for one Test and docked his entire match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a scandal which has seen Australian cricket's reputation dragged through the mud.

Sutherland said Lehmann had had no knowledge of the plans to tamper the ball.

Australia, meanwhile, have named Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns as replacements for the fourth Test at the Wanderers, while wicketkeeper Tim Paine has been officially appointed captain of the Australian team.

2018-03-27 17:20

