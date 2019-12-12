NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Smith to rope in Boucher as Proteas coach?

2019-12-12 10:44
Mark Boucher
Mark Boucher (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is reportedly Graeme Smith's preferred choice for the Proteas head coaching position.

Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that Smith, Cricket South Africa's new director of cricket, could make Boucher the head coach and also bring in former all-rounder Jacques Kallis as batting consultant.

The report added the Enoch Nkwe, who was the team director during the recent 3-0 Test series loss in India, would be Boucher's assistant coach.

This follows Wednesday's news that Smith was confirmed as interim director of cricket.

Smith will stay in the role until next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts in April, before heading there where he has a contractual obligation to do commentary work during the prestigious T20 tournament.

The former South African captain will not have much time to get his in ducks in a row, with the Proteas starting their four-Test series against England at Centurion in two weeks' time (December 26).

Smith, Boucher and Kallis know each other well having formed part of a successful Proteas team under Smith's leadership.

Boucher is currently head coach of the Titans and Tshwane Spartans, while Kallis has experience coaching the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Following the confirmation of his appointment on Wednesday, Smith commented: "I've publicly stated a number of times that I would love to assist CSA in this difficult time, particularly in developing this new role of director of cricket. I'm still as passionate about South African cricket as I ever was and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the role. There is a lot of work to be done in the next few weeks and months and my objective will always be to make a positive impact during my tenure."

Meanwhile, report in the Afrikaans publication added that former Proteas fast bowler Victor Mpitsang was being considered as possible convener of selectors.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert


 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Squeamish footage of Lood's injury released Stormers say goodbye to Robbie Fleck Kick expert: Pollard’s French switch ‘perfect for Boks’ Graeme Smith agrees to CSA Director of Cricket role Cape Town Sevens | What you HAVE to know
Stormers say goodbye to Robbie Fleck Oosthuizen on Presidents Cup: This is the best chance for Internationals SA kicking guru to assist France in Six Nations Khune admits 'other challenges' keeping him from playing New All Blacks coach keen to cast off Hansen's shadow

Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
South Africa XI v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 