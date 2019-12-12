Smith to rope in Boucher as Proteas coach?

Cape Town - Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is reportedly Graeme Smith's preferred choice for the Proteas head coaching position.

Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that Smith, Cricket South Africa's new director of cricket, could make Boucher the head coach and also bring in former all-rounder Jacques Kallis as batting consultant.

The report added the Enoch Nkwe, who was the team director during the recent 3-0 Test series loss in India, would be Boucher's assistant coach.

This follows Wednesday's news that Smith was confirmed as interim director of cricket.

Smith will stay in the role until next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts in April, before heading there where he has a contractual obligation to do commentary work during the prestigious T20 tournament.

The former South African captain will not have much time to get his in ducks in a row, with the Proteas starting their four-Test series against England at Centurion in two weeks' time (December 26).

Smith, Boucher and Kallis know each other well having formed part of a successful Proteas team under Smith's leadership.



Boucher is currently head coach of the Titans and Tshwane Spartans, while Kallis has experience coaching the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Following the confirmation of his appointment on Wednesday, Smith commented: "I've publicly stated a number of times that I would love to assist CSA in this difficult time, particularly in developing this new role of director of cricket. I'm still as passionate about South African cricket as I ever was and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the role. There is a lot of work to be done in the next few weeks and months and my objective will always be to make a positive impact during my tenure."

Meanwhile, report in the Afrikaans publication added that former Proteas fast bowler Victor Mpitsang was being considered as possible convener of selectors.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert