NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Smith slams decision to overturn Rabada ban

2018-03-21 10:14
Steve Smith (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Australia captain Steve Smith has criticised the decision to overturn the ban that will allow Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to play in the third Test at Newlands, starting on Thursday.

Rabada was banned by match referee Jeff Crowe after going over the threshold of eight demerit points for brushing Smith’s shoulder when dismissing the visiting skipper in the first innings of the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) though appealed the decision and contested the level two charge with Michael Heron QC of New Zealand ruling in favour of the Proteas on Tuesday.

Herron deemed that the contact between Rabada and Smith was not 'inappropriate and deliberate physical contact' with the Level 2 charge reduced to a Level 1 and the paceman free to play.

In quotes published on the Cricinfo website, Smith said about the decision: "The ICC have set the standard, haven't they? There was clearly contact out in the middle.

"I certainly won't be telling my bowlers to go out there and after you take a wicket go and get in their space. I don't think that is on and part of the game.

"I certainly think he bumped me a little bit harder than it actually looked on the footage. It didn't bother me too much.

"I guess the emotion after you get out he's won the battle. What's the point of over-celebrating? And getting in the face of a batter, you've already won the battle.

"But they've obviously decided what's deliberate contact and what's not, and apparently it wasn't."

The Australia skipper also found it strange that he was not called to testify in the appeal process, especially since he was the other player involved in the incident.

Smith continued: "The other person involved not getting asked about it is pretty interesting, I thought. You still want to come up against the best players. That's part of playing the game and Kagiso is No.1 in the world.

"It was interesting the way things played out and that he was able to get the charge brought down with an appeal."

The series is currently level at 1-1 with the Newlands Test to be followed by a match at the Wanderers.

Read more on:    australia  |  proteas  |  steve smith  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Smart' Rabada has learnt his lesson

2018-03-21 08:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Twitter reacts: Rabada cleared to play at Newlands Rabada cleared, free to play at Newlands Freed Rabada: Viva, sanity returns! Aussies 'excited' by Rabada ruling Jake White: Willemse is my Bok flyhalf
Aussies 'excited' by Rabada ruling Dyantyi Lions' shining light in early rounds Tweets aside, 'Big Vern' the king of Cape Town Lions name 25-man squad for Argentina trip Bulls to appoint interim president

Fixtures
Thursday, 22 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Cape Town 10:00
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Your thoughts on the two-Test suspension handed down by the ICC to Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 