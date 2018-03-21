Smith: Aussies won't look to bait Rabada

Cape
Town - Australian captain Steve Smith
says that his side will not be looking to bait Kagiso Rabada into making a disciplinary mistake in the third Test
against the Proteas at Newlands.
In another eventful week of
off-field activity in this series, Rabada was on Tuesday informed that his
appeal against a two-match suspension was successful and that he would be
available for selection for Newlands.
It is obviously a massive boost
to South Africa's chances.
Smith was quoted on Monday night
voicing his disapproval at the decision, saying that he felt that the contact
in the 'shoulder brush' between himself and Rabada in the second Test in Port
Elizabeth was worse than what it had looked like on TV.
Smith also raised questions as to
why he was not asked to attend Rabada's appeal hearing.
While his charge was lessened
from a Level 2 offence to Level 1, Rabada remains one demerit point away from
that two-match suspension, leaving him in the same boat as Australia's David
Warner, who copped three demerit points after his Durban altercation with
Quinton de Kock.
Ahead of the second Test, Proteas
skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that it might be a tactic to look to rile
Warner and bait him into making a mistake on the field that would see him earn
another demerit point and a suspension.
Smith, though, insists that the
Aussies will not be looking to do the same to Rabada.
"No, not at all. If he wants
to carry on and make mistakes then so be it, but we're just going to play the
game as we've played it and hopefully try and go 2-1 up in this series,"
Smith said, before turning his attention to Du Plessis.
"I saw Faf mention before
the last Test that they may try and bait him (Warner), so if they want to play
like that then go for it, but we certainly won't be doing the same thing with
Rabada.
"Obviously both now are one
indiscretion away from a ban, but we won't be playing like that.
"For us it's about playing
the game the way we've always played it. We'll speak out in the middle, but we
won't do anything in a way to antagonise him to make mistakes."
Smith would not elaborate on
whether or not he felt that Rabada had intentionally bumped into his shoulder
in PE.
"It's not my place to make
that judgement. It's been handed down now and it is what it is," he
said.
"I said yesterday that the
contact was harder than it actually looked on the TV. Whether it was
intentional or not, that's not for me to decide."