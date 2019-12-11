NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Graeme Smith agrees to CSA Director of Cricket role - for 3 months

2019-12-11 14:51
Graeme Smith (Getty Images)
Graeme Smith (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith has signed a short-term, three-month contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to become the organisation's temporary Director of Cricket.

CSA, engulfed in controversy in recent weeks as the fall-out from CEO Thabang Moroe's suspension continues unabated, and Smith have, according to the IOL website, finally agreed terms.

CSA and Smith, 38, have been in talks since the end of August. Smith initially withdrew his interest, citing a "frustrating process".

He was subsequently asked to reconsider and took to Twitter to confirm he was indeed "in ongoing discussions".

The short nature of the contract is due to Smith's prior signed deal to commentate during next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jacques Faul was installed last Saturday at an urgent press conference as the organisation’s interim CEO, as Moroe faces a forensic audit into his management of CSA's affairs.

At the same conference, Smith agreed in principle to become the new Director of Cricket. Faul was quoted as saying Smith was the right person for the role, while former Proteas spinner Pat Symcox questioned why the pair would accept the jobs.

The Director of Cricket role will see the occupant responsible for all national teams - men's, women's and juniors - and the appointment of the head coach/team directors for each of those sides.

Smith's immediate focus will be on the Proteas who face England in a four-Test series starting on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, followed by Tests at Newlands in Cape Town, St George's Park in Port Elizabeth and the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and two T20s.

Smith scored 9 265 runs in 117 Tests for the Proteas, hitting 27 hundreds.

He also played 197 ODIs and 33 T20Is for South Africa before announcing his retirement in 2014.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    csa  |  graeme smith  |  cricket

 

