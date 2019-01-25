Sipamla named as new cap in Proteas T20 squad

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named 20-year-old Warriors fast bowler, Lutho Sipamla, as a new cap in the Proteas squad for the three-match T20 International series against Pakistan at the start of next month.

Sipamla, who played for the Tshwane Spartans in the Mzansi Super League, took 13 wickets in nine games in the inaugural tournament last year.

"Lutho made a very good impression in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) which is making a big contribution to our talent pipeline in helping to bridge the gap between franchise and international cricket," commented CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener Linda Zondi.

"Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran and Reeza Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Gihahn Cloete and Anrich Nortje were all standout players in the MSL and it is already reaping rich dividends for the future of South African cricket.

"With the exception of Anrich who is still injured these players are all part of the T20 squad. We will be giving Gihahn the opportunity to keep wicket as part of our strategy to build up the depth in the wicketkeeping position to back up Quinton de Kock with both Gihahn and Heinrich Klaasen capable of holding down positions as specialist batsmen," concluded Zondi.

Proteas T20 squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Gihahn Cloete (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions)

T20 fixtures:

February 1, 18h00, 1st T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 3, 14h30, 2nd T20 International, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (Day)

February 6, 18h00, 3rd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion (D/N)