Proteas

Singh believes Steyn will struggle against India

2017-12-26 15:14
Dale Steyn (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former India all-rounder Harbhajan Singh believes Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn will struggle to return to Test cricket against a hot-red Indian squad.

The Proteas take on India in a three-match Test series, starting on January 5 at Newlands.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa having lost five times and drawn one.

Singh, who has played 103 Tests for India, stated that Steyn might not turn out to be a 'big threat' to the world No 1 Test team, India as many predict.

"Dale Steyn is unarguably the best fast bowler of the last 10 years but coming back into international cricket is not easy," he said, as quoted by the India Times.

"Look at the Indian batting line up. We have so much quality. Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma. This is perhaps among the best line-up in world cricket.

"For both Steyn and Morkel, it will be a challenge to stop this line-up especially when they themselves will need to get into the groove," he said.

Steyn has not played in a Test since November 2016 after suffering a broken shoulder.

The Proteas fast bowler was scheduled to return to international cricket in the historic four-day Test against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day in Port Elizabeth.

Steyn was reportedly not included in the Proteas XI due to a viral infection.

Follow LIVE: Proteas v Zimbabwe - Day 1

India's Test squad for South Africa:

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

India's tour fixtures in South Africa:

January 5-9 - 1st Test, Newlands

January 13-17 - 2nd Test, Centurion

January 24-28 - 3rd Test, Wanderers

February 1 - 1st ODI, Kingsmead (D/N)

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion

February 7 - 3rd ODI, Newlands (D/N)

February 10 - 4th ODI, Wanderers (D/N)

February 13 - 5th ODI, St. George's Park (D/N)

February 16 - 6th ODI, Centurion (D/N)

February 18 - 1st T20I, Wanderers

February 21 - 2nd T20I, Centurion (D/N)

February 24 - 3rd T20I, Newlands (D/N)

