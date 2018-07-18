Shamsi back in Sri Lanka, available for Colombo Test

Cape Town - Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is back in Sri Lanka and is available for selection for the second Test in Colombo on Friday.

The 28-year-old flew back home to South Africa after the first Test due to "family reasons", and at the time it was not known when or not he would return to the Proteas camp.

But, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the wrist-spinner was with the squad in Sri Lanka and that he is in line to be picked for the second and final Test.

South Africa lost the first Test by a massive 278 runs in Galle, with Shamsi recording figures of 3/91 and 1/37 in what was just his second Test for the Proteas.

If Shamsi was not available, uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg was the favourite to take his place.

Von Berg might yet play if South Africa opt to go in with three specialist spinners, although that seems unlikely.