NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Shami would make Proteas attack - Fanie de Villiers

2018-01-20 16:55
Fanie de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowling folk hero Fanie de Villiers says Mohammed Shami is currently India's best fast bowler - and would be able to command a place in the highly-rated Proteas attack.

The former paceman believes that the line that Shami bowls makes him one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now.

De Villiers is quoted by the Times of India website as saying: "Shami is a good bowler. He could play for South Africa and fit into their pace attack very well.

"He has a beautiful out-swinger, runs in hard, bowls at 140s, and most importantly, he consistently bowls that line to first slip. 

"He bowls the line Glenn McGrath did, Shaun Pollock did, Ian Botham did, Dale Steyn does, and so, he is India s best Test bowler."

De Villiers opined that Shami's extra pace makes him more threatening than someone like Hardik Pandya who bowls a similar line.

De Villiers went on to say: "When you are bowling in South Africa, it is important to have that away-swinging line. Shami has that. Hardik Pandya has that too, but he doesn't have too much pace. Until he gets that pace he will not be a big wicket-taker.

"He will fit into India s overseas plans very well though, because he bowls that away-swinging line. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also has that, but he didn't play in Centurion."

The Proteas legend questioned the India team selection for the second Test, he felt it was a big mistake to leave out Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

He said: "I am genuinely surprised that Kumar didn't play. He should be playing all overseas Test matches for India. 

"He is someone who can take the ball away from right-handers and then bring it back into left-handers as well."

"That is the future of world cricket on quicker wickets and this has been the past. Jasprit Bumrah bowled well, but he primarily bowls into the right-hander, or bowls into the stumps. 

"Even on flat wickets like Centurion, Kumar can average 4 wickets per match. It was a big mistake not picking him," said de Villiers.

"Ishant Sharma bowls into the stumps. Bumrah bowls into the stumps too. In South Africa, you cannot have two pacers bowling into the batsmen on a wicket like this. 

"Bumrah bowled well in patches yes, but is he going to take 8-9 wickets in a Test? How many times has Ishant picked 8-9 wickets in a Test? 

"He cannot, because he bowls an incoming delivery into the bat. Kumar can do it, Shami can do it, and they have done it before if I am not mistaken, because they have the away going delivery. 

"So, Shami is your future, Kumar is your future, and they bowl quick enough to be in that category. Even Pandya is your future (if he adds a little pace)." 

South Africa and India play the third and final Test at the Wanderers next week, the Proteas have an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

NZ thrash SA U19 despite Rolfes century

2018-01-20 13:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
HE WANTED HOW MUCH? Wage demands forced City out of Sanchez race Revamped Super Rugby promises to deliver 'best v best' Shami would make Proteas attack - Fanie de Villiers Bullring: Why Proteas may change policy 1 dead as accident mars Volvo Ocean Race
AB in the form of his life Muir, Van Straaten’s presence vital for Sharks Should SA soccer fans brace for goals galore? Dept of Sport inquiry Reddy's last chance? Messam replaces Vermeulen at Toulon

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Sunday, 04 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 