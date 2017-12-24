NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Selection poser for Proteas against Zimbabwe

2017-12-24 16:03
Faf du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Port Elizabeth - Selection is likely to be South Africa’s biggest challenge ahead of their one-off day-night Test against Zimbabwe, starting at St George's Park on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe are unlikely to stretch the home side but South Africa, ranked second in Test cricket, will want to establish their best XI in this four-day Test ahead of a three-match series against India, starting in Cape Town on January 5.

With the return of AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn after long absences from Test cricket, and with all South Africa's front-line fast bowlers fit for the first time in more than a year, coach Ottis Gibson described the selection issue as "a good nightmare".

"India are the number one team in the world at the moment and we know we need to be at our best if we are going to compete with them and beat them, which is our ultimate goal," said Gibson.

Six or seven batsmen? Three or four fast bowlers? A spin bowler? An all-rounder? These are all questions that will be troubling Gibson and his fellow selectors.

The situation is complicated by South Africa’s unique racial balancing act, with Cricket South Africa committed to having an average of six players of colour, including two black Africans, in their starting teams.

Three black Africans - batsman Temba Bavuma, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada - played in South Africa’s most recent Test matches, two one-sided encounters against Bangladesh.

But with batsman De Villiers and fast bowlers Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel back in the mix, only Rabada of the three seems guaranteed to start in what should be another lop-sided contest.

Assuming captain Faf du Plessis is passed fit after recovering from shoulder surgery, it will be difficult to fit Bavuma into the batting line-up, while Phehlukwayo’s medium-pace is unlikely to be required when there are four world-class fast bowlers in the squad.

Zimbabwe had a disappointing warm-up when they were beaten by a largely unheralded Invitation team in Paarl, but they were able to gain some experience with a pink ball under floodlights.

It is the first day-night Test to be played in South Africa. When the hosts held their first practice under lights on Friday they found the ball helped the seam bowlers more at night than during the day, which has been a pattern in floodlit Tests elsewhere.

The floodlights at St George's Park were upgraded during the off-season. Only two Twenty20 matches have been played at the ground since then, with the team batting second winning on both occasions.

Squads:

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Theunis de Bruyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

Zimbabwe

Graeme Cremer (captain), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva (wkt), Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chisoro.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  proteas  |  port elizabeth  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas-Zim Test to include experimental rule changes

2017-12-24 13:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok prop Redelinghuys hangs up his boots Proteas-Zim Test to include experimental rule changes 2017: Another false dawn for SA rugby SA Rugby pays tribute to former national skipper Gibson: Selecting Proteas a 'good nightmare'
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Tuesday, 26 December 2017
South Africa v Zimbabwe, Port Elizabeth 13:30
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 