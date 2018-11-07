SA's favourite Pink ODI is back as Proteas face Pakistan

Cape Town - One of the most anticipated events on South Africa's
cricketing calendar is back!
Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that the eighth edition of the PinkDay One-Day International (ODI) will take place during the fourth ODI
between the Proteas and Pakistan on Sunday, January 27 2019, at
the Wanderers Stadium.
This legendary event, which has become something of an
institution in South Africa, is celebrated for reasons far beyond its quirky
and fun-filled invitations for cricketers and fans alike to #PitchUpinPink.
In
2018 alone, the event raised over R1.7-million for the critically important
work and research being done by The Breast Care Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke
Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
According to Carel Bosman, head of sponsorships at Momentum,
the 2019 event is set to see the biggest and most successful PinkDay ever.
"We
have our sights set on raising R5-million this time around, if we can get all
South Africans involved. The money raised goes to an incredibly heartfelt cause
that touches most of us at some point in our lives. Together with our 'Partners
in Pink', we appeal to the public to get behind this worthy cause and 'Pitch up
in Pink'. We believe that collectively we can make a difference in the fight
against Breast Cancer."
Every rand raised from PinkDay will go towards
supporting hundreds, possibly even thousands, of women and men with breast
cancer, by offering significant support to the team at Charlotte Maxeke
Johannesburg Academic Hospital's Breast Care Unit. The unit, run by Doctor
Sarah Nietz and her team of dedicated specialist nurses, provides access to
quality breast care, regardless of geographical location and socio-economic
status.
The unit sees up to 350 women with newly diagnosed breast cancer
every year and provide a service to seven district hospitals. Patients from
other provinces and all over Africa are also accommodated.
Event hosts, Cricket South Africa (CSA), Momentum and the
Central Gauteng Lions are pulling out all the stops to make sure that the
objective of increasing Breast Cancer awareness is met and that more money than
ever before will be raised for the nominated hospital.
Central Gauteng Lions as
founding partners to this event has also, again, pledged their support.
"Over the years, PinkDay has helped us as CSA to showcase our
support for the greater cause," says Thabang Moroe, Chief Executive of CSA.
"We
compete with teams from all over the globe. But in the world of breast cancer,
in the world of cancer, this unites us and it really makes a difference. Being
entirely together, it's really taught us a lot from the very beginning with our
stakeholders, Momentum and Central Gauteng Lions. I've been at the Bidvest
Wanderers Stadium for most of the PinkDay encounters and people put pink
ribbons (on) and say to me, 'This is for my family member.' It's powerful. It's
certainly made a difference. We as CSA are so proud and we're not finished, but
we certainly have taken it to a great level, and may it long continue to change
lives of the broader South African public."
As tickets to the PinkDay ODI will sell out quickly,
supporters are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible. Tickets will be
available from November 26, 2018 from www.Ticketpros.co.za.
Pledge your support in 2019 and #PitchUpInPink. Visit www.PinkDay.co.za for more information.