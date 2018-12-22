NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

SA's best groundsman swaps Newlands for Wanderers

2018-12-22 08:50
Evan Flint (Gallo)
Evan Flint (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Evan Flint, considered the best curator in South African cricket, has left Newlands to work on the Wanderers strip.

According to Netwerk24, the 38-year-old Flint will bring an end to his 11-year long stay in Cape Town as he replaces Bethuel Buthelezi in Johannesburg. 

The Wanderers strip will be in the spotlight when it hosts the 3rd Test between South Africa and Pakistan on January 12.

It will be the first Test at the ground since the infamous 3rd Test between the Proteas and India this January, where the match was very nearly abandoned due to the dangerous and unpredictable nature of the wicket. 

Flirting with a one-year ban from hosting any international cricket as a result, the Wanderers management will be desperate to dish up something world class this time around. 

Flint is still expected to prepare the wicket for the 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town, which gets underway on January 3. 

Read more on:    evan flint  |  cape town  |  johannesburg  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Burger to quit Saracens, head back to SA Uncapped seamer to join Proteas squad for Boxing Day Test Lung transplant worse than Nurburgring inferno - Lauda Amla, Hamza show welcome return to form SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics
Proteas have ‘targets’ poser for Test Fleck on Willemse role: Stormers first, then Boks Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 10:00
Thursday, 03 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 10:30
Friday, 11 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 