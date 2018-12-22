SA's best groundsman swaps Newlands for Wanderers

Cape Town - Evan Flint, considered the best curator in South African cricket, has left Newlands to work on the Wanderers strip.

According to Netwerk24, the 38-year-old Flint will bring an end to his 11-year long stay in Cape Town as he replaces Bethuel Buthelezi in Johannesburg.

The Wanderers strip will be in the spotlight when it hosts the 3rd Test between South Africa and Pakistan on January 12.

It will be the first Test at the ground since the infamous 3rd Test between the Proteas and India this January, where the match was very nearly abandoned due to the dangerous and unpredictable nature of the wicket.

Flirting with a one-year ban from hosting any international cricket as a result, the Wanderers management will be desperate to dish up something world class this time around.

Flint is still expected to prepare the wicket for the 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town, which gets underway on January 3.