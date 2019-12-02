SACA calls on CSA board to intervene in 'ongoing damage'

Cape Town - The South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) today called on the board of directors of Cricket South
Africa (CSA) to act decisively in order to deal with the ongoing damage being
caused to the game in South Africa.
This follows the latest controversy
caused by attempts by CSA to revoke the match-day accreditation of certain members of the cricket media.
"It’s a sorry state of affairs when
attempts are made to silence respected journalists for writing about the
ongoing problems in the game," said SACA chief executive, Tony Irish, in a statement released on Monday.
"This is not however dissimilar to what SACA has had to endure over the last
nine months, during which we have been barred from CSA sub-committees, denied
access to critical information necessary for us to represent the players and
had our agreements breached with impunity."
The statement went on to say that at SACA’s annual general meeting of
players in November it was specifically mandated by the players to re-affirm their concerns relating to the financial position, the domestic restructure, the
CSA/SACA relationship, the Proteas (men) team structures, the financial aspects
of the Mzansi Super League and CSA’s refusal to engage SACA to resolve these issues.
In
response to SACA letters taking these up, CSA has however persisted in its
refusal to address any of the concerns and instead has stated that they are 'sub-judice' under the current High Court application.
"Many of the concerns we have are
not even related to the High Court application yet CSA continues to refuse to
address them," said Irish.
"Now in the last week there are added concerns
relating to 'unknown selectors' selecting the Proteas team and the barring of
cricket journalists from matches. It is clear to us that things are
getting worse, not better.
"On behalf of the 310 professional
cricketers which we represent we are now left to publically implore the
Directors of CSA to exercise their fiduciary duties by acting to deal with
these issues and to protect the game from further damage.
"The players not
only care deeply about the game but also understand that their careers depend
on its health and sustainability. From a players’ point of view we therefore
want to see solutions to the current problems, and for the game to be returned
to a healthy position as a matter of priority."
CSA responded to the media accreditation saga on Monday.