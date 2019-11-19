SA v England: Should we worry about KG?

Cape Town - Time
is beginning to run just a little short for Kagiso Rabada, the virtually
undisputed jewel in South Africa’s bowling crown, to rediscover his famed, most
lethal form for the glamour four-Test home summer series against England.
It is
perhaps no help collectively that the current crop of Proteas players,
struggling to an unusual degree in two of the international formats - Tests and
one-day internationals - are in the thick of commitments in the controversial
Mzansi Super League Twenty20 competition.
The shortest
of the brands, ironically, is the one where South Africa look less vulnerable
right now than the others, especially as they come off a fighting 1-1 T20
series outcome in India, where they were later whitewashed 3-0 in the Tests.
They have
won four and shared one of their last five bilateral series in T20, which is a
far better situation than their Test plight (successive losses, India away and
previously an embarrassing 0-2 against Sri Lanka at home) or ODI predicament,
following the dreadful 2019 World Cup in England.
But in a
transitional era where they probably have a smaller group of true superstars in
their general midst than in any other post-isolation period, Rabada’s highly
marketable status and normally very influential role has tapered off in line
with so many other national players in recent months.
In short,
the pace-bowling “banker” has shown fledgling signs of something a bit closer
to bankruptcy.
T20 is
lopsidedly geared toward batting exploits: the very best of bowlers, even when
seemingly at the top of their games, can find it an unforgiving environment ...
especially when luck turns elusive and the likely chop onto the stumps, for
example, instead becomes a streaky, cruel inside edge for four.
Rabada has
been falling prey at times to that sort of hallmark during the MSL, even as his
bowling has seldom glaringly lacked zip, or desire.
But he is
also cutting a slightly perplexed, occasionally irritated-looking figure as the
event simply continues a penchant for several months of the 24-year-old failing
to match his often sublime statistics of earlier years - and especially at the
highest level.
Not helped
by defending champions the Jozi Stars having slid to a 0/4 win record and
already in great danger of failing to make the knockout cut, Rabada currently
sports three wickets in the quartet of games at an unflattering average of 44
and leaky economy rate of nearly nine runs to the over.
That is well
down on his career T20 stats (internationals and franchise matches inclusive)
of 100 wickets at 20.89, and also well superior economy of 7.66.
His (still
glowing, mind) figures in the other two landscapes have taken a knock in recent
times, too: a CWC 2019 return of 11 wickets at 36.09 doesn’t stack up well
against his overall ODI stats of 117 scalps at 27.34, while an unremarkable
Indian Test series contribution of seven wickets at 40.71 - some Indian
speedsters fared notably better - also looks ordinary against career numbers of
183 wickets at 22.50.
Rabada’s
leanness of the last few months as a (once customary) Proteas match-winner becomes
that little more concerning when the shrinking volume of time to the English
Test series - beginning at SuperSport Park on Boxing Day - is considered.
It is
possible, after all, that with Jozi Stars in a tough battle from here to make
the top-three cut, their campaign will end by December 10, with only six more
round-robin matches still to play - so a very maximum of 24 competitive overs for
someone like Rababa, under that scenario, before the pretty formidable English
five-day challenges.
The
scheduling of the MSL was never ideal for the Proteas players, including him,
who will have to make a rather sudden shift from T20 to long-form mode; hitting
the ground running at Centurion may prove difficult.
Should the
Stars fail to make the knockouts, Rabada - if clearly in need of renewed
confidence, or miles in the legs - might just be considered for duty in a
4-day Franchise Series fixture between the Lions and Titans at the Wanderers from
December 19 to 22.
But that
seems a long shot: it is far likelier the Proteas would want him “in camp” over
that period to specifically prepare as a group for the first Test, and thus
also less at risk of an ill-timed breakdown by their critical strike factor in
a first-class outing.
A better
hope is that his statistical luck turns in what is left of the MSL, giving him
a better chance of feeling more like the incisive “KG” of old by the time the
bigger-gravitas assignment comes along...
