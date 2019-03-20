SA squeak in ... though gloves fit for Miller

Cape Town - Team
composure in a tense white-baller? Far from ideal by South Africa on Tuesday,
that’s for sure.
But if you
chose to look at the bigger picture instead, the confirmation that David Miller
can be relied upon enough as an emergency wicketkeeper, if necessary, by the
Proteas was a notable positive in terms of World Cup planning.
South Africa
found their new Andrew Hall, if you like, in that capacity at Newlands ... or
even their Boeta Dippenaar, though his one-match stint behind the international
stumps had been in a losing cause.
The Proteas
won the first of three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka on the novel
grounds of eclipsing a Super Over slug-out after the main phase of the contest
was tied.
Although the
format was different, this was still a useful workout for the national side,
who fielded a line-up heavily dominated by players expected to travel to CWC
2019 in England in May and were given a slightly overdue but highly welcome run
for their money after the one-sided 50-overs series.
There would
have been decidedly mixed feelings in the South African dressing room
afterwards about how they dealt with pressure moments during this match: some
aspects were decent, including the way they handled the extra “mini-match” both
with bat and ball, although the down side was that they really should not have
taken the fixture to the Super Over in the first place after an unnecessarily
helter-skelter finish to their main chase at the crease.
So yes,
there were clouds on the night, but also at least one noteworthy silver lining
as Miller passed an acid, unusually dual-role examination of his cricketing
package.
The obvious
choice eventually as player of the match, the popular KwaZulu-Natalian first
gave a highly competent display behind the stumps in a move designed to check
his readiness for the task in the very likely event that the Proteas risk
taking only Quinton de Kock as a specialist ‘keeper to the World Cup.
But he then
batted with vital gusto on the turning track in both his first turn at the
crease (41 off 23 balls) and then again as primary bludgeoner in the Super
Over.
Those two
knocks were less surprising, of course: more important in many ways was that he
ticked the box for both confidence and tidiness as the gloveman in the main
section of the match – there was no disgrace in De Kock wisely reassuming the
role for the high-stakes six balls back in the field later on.
A nice,
almost immediate fillip for Miller in his first-time starting role as
wicketkeeper for the Proteas was Niroshan Dickwella (the Sri Lankan gloveman
who ironically looked more fallible at that task on the night than his novice SA
counterpart) nicking off to a wide Dale Steyn delivery from just the second
ball of the match and the “debutant” bagging the catch with ease.
Miller was
in the dismissal business again once Imran Tahir, the eternally demonstrative
leg-spinner who bowled with huge guile and purpose, entered the attack, pulling
off a stumping that was every bit as efficient and swift as you would expect
from a more frontline ‘keeper.
Former
Proteas captain Shaun Pollock noted approvingly in his SuperSport commentary:
“It (Miller’s technique) might not be the most orthodox way of taking the ball,
but as long as it is landing between the two gloves ...”
Colleague
Mike Haysman, similarly, suggested Miller had taken to the task with aplomb:
“He’s even perfecting the facial expressions of a ‘keeper.”
Also not
surprised by the player’s assuredness in an unusual capacity for him was former
Proteas bowling coach Vincent Barnes, who pointed out on Twitter that the last
time he saw Miller behind the stumps was when he coached the South African side
at the 2012 Hong Kong Sixes tournament.
“He was more
than useful, though,” Barnes revealed, a point quite possibly backed up by the
fact that SA won the event that year with a squad also including such names
(but not an out-and-out gloveman) as Colin Ingram, Wayne Parnell, Robbie
Frylinck and Khaya Zondo.
Miller is
the first Proteas representative to begin an international match as
wicketkeeper, with no prior reputation as a regular at the tricky art, since
more customary top-order batsman Dippenaar stepped in on a once-off basis
against the same Sri Lanka at the unfashionable venue of Tangier in the Morocco
Cup of 2002, although SA ended up losing by six wickets.
Two years
earlier - and again as a hastily-installed replacement for a crocked,
eventually much-decorated Mark Boucher - Hall, the gutsy all-rounder, was sturdy
enough acting gloveman throughout the vital third and final ODI against
Australia at Melbourne’s indoor Docklands Stadium. South African won that
tussle by eight runs for a 1-1 share of the series (there had been one tie).
Might
Miller, unlike the other two, become more than a one-cap wonder with the
gloves?
That may
happen as early as Friday, and the second T20 at Centurion, where De Kock is
rested ... although the wise men may opt to give a Proteas debut to exciting,
in-form young Warriors ‘keeper/batsman Sinethemba Qeshile.
