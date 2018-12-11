SA may expose raw Pakistan batting

Cape Town – Nine
Test appearances between all of them in South Africa … and just one century to
show on our soil.
That is the
less than ideal track record the touring Pakistan squad bring with them for the
three-match series against the Proteas, starting at SuperSport Park, Centurion,
on Boxing Day.
Three
players sport a trio of caps each in South Africa: captain and wicketkeeper
Sarfraz Ahmed, as well as more specialist batsmen Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq.
All were
part of the similar, three-Test 2012/13 series when these foes last met on our
shores, and the hosts romped to a 3-0 series sweep by fairly emphatic margins
each time.
The
Pakistani class of 2018/19 had better hope that natural talent – usually not
something that country lacks – comes strongly to the fore in the latest
bilateral series, bearing in mind that the side who visited six years ago
struggled to be competitive even with an array of seasoned figures in their
batting ranks, in particular.
That outfit
was led by Misbah-ul-Haq, who later retired from Tests aged 43 in 2017, and
included other gnarly figures at the crease like Younis Khan, Pakistan’s
all-time leading runs-scorer with 10,099 at 52.05, and Mohammad Hafeez.
But they
were well beaten anyway, and it must be a slightly scary thought to their
supporters that the 2018/19 party is precariously short of know-how when it
comes to South Africa’s conditions in the five-day format.
Both Ali
(sixth) and Shafiq (ninth) are among the top ten for historical weight of Test
runs by Pakistanis, and reassuring presences on this tour just for that reason.
But that
hardly makes them masters of SA surfaces, either: Shafiq boasts the only
century of the present squad here, the 111 he notched at Newlands in the second
Test on the last visit, while Ali’s best South African effort is 65 at the same
venue during that clash.
All of the
other frontline Pakistani batsmen in action over the next few weeks will be
tasting Test activity here for the first time, although opener Shan Masood did
make 75 on debut against the very Proteas when they played a series in the
United Arab Emirates in 2013 (Abu Dhabi).
Undoubtedly
the main topic of conversation when it comes to their attack will be the
presence of in-form leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who hit the headlines a few days
ago by becoming the fastest bowler of all time to reach 200 Test scalps.
He did it
during the just-completed “home” series (in the UAE) against New Zealand,
despite the Black Caps registering an upset 2-1 triumph.
Shah
achieved the distinction in his 33rd Test, beating the 36 required
by previous, long-time record-holder Clarrie Grimmett of Australia, another
leg-break specialist who had earned the landmark against South Africa in
Johannesburg back in 1936.
But for all
his obvious prowess and the clear threat he will pose to the Proteas if there
is even a hint of turn on offer during the coming series, Shah has not yet
played against South Africa, anywhere, in any of the three formats.
He does have
some southern African know-how, having played five one-day internationals – he
bagged figures of six for 26 at Harare in 2015 – plus two of the T20 variety in
Zimbabwe.
Pakistan have reinstated dangerous left-arm
fast bowler Mohammad Amir to their plans for the tour, although his own 33-Test
career also includes no activity against the Proteas yet.
The
26-year-old was serving a five-year ban (he also had six months in jail in the
UK) for involvement in a spot-fixing scandal when the countries last locked
horns, either in South Africa or the UAE.
But Amir has
played three ODIs on SA soil, even if all were against other foes (West Indies,
New Zealand, India) during the 2009 Champions Trophy, the last time our country
hosted a major ICC event.
