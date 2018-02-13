NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rohit, spinners fire India to ODI series victory

2018-02-13 20:33
Kuldeep Yadav (AP)
Cape Town - India have claimed an unassailable 4-1 lead in the ODI series against the Proteas and with it, a series victory thanks to their win by 73 runs over the home side in the 5th ODI in Port Elizabeth.

Scorecard: Proteas v India, 5th ODI - Port Elizabeth

Set 275 to win by the visitors, the Proteas were off to a brilliant start with captain, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla putting on 52 for the first wicket in 9.4 overs before Markram was caught off a leading edge, falling victim to Jasprit Bumrah for 32 off 32 balls.

The Proteas then saw two more wickets fall fairly quickly with JP Duminy caught behind off Hardik Pandya for a single and AB de Villiers following in the same manner to the same bowler for 6. 

At 65-3, the Proteas were in trouble.

Amla and David Miller fought to build a partnership and just when it looked as they were getting on top of the Indian bowling, Miller was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal for 36 off 51 balls with the Proteas on 127/4 in the 27th over.

Wanderers hero, Heinrich Klaasen and Amla set about establishing a partnership of 39 before Amla became the customary Proteas run out victim. 

He scored 71 off 92 balls with five boundaries.

Andile Phehlukwayo could not repeat his Wanderers heroics, and he was bowled for a duck just two runs later with Kuldeep Yadav beating him through the gate.

Klaasens was joined by Kagiso Rabada and the wicket-keeper gave Proteas supporters some hope by hitting 16 runs off a Yadav over.

Yadav effectively ended the game in the 42nd over when he removed Rabada (3), Klaasen (39) and Shamsi (0) to leave the Proteas on 197/9.

Chahal ended the match in the 43rd over when he trapped Morkel, leg before wicket for 1 to give India a series victory.

Yadav was the pick of the India bowlers with 4/57.

Earlier, India's innings of 274/7 was setup by a century by Rohit Sharma.

2018-02-13 20:55

